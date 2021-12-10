NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AustralianSuper sells to Dutch pension fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   12:45PM

The nation's largest super fund offloaded a share of its interest in Ausgrid to the Netherlands' dominant pension provider.

AustralianSuper sold 16.8% of its interest in the electricity distributor to APG Asset Management, the investment manager of pension fund ABP.

Going forward, AustralianSuper will own 8.4% of Ausgrid as well as an indirect investment via an IFM Investors fund.

The transaction will allow AustralianSuper to rebalance its $25 billion infrastructure portfolio, head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said.

"Ausgrid is a high-quality asset with a talented management team that has contributed positively to member returns, while also delivering benefits to customers and the community. AustralianSuper remains a significant investor in Ausgrid," Kemp said.

"As markets evolve and the fund continues to grow, AustralianSuper needs to actively manage its portfolio to ensure it is invested in a range of assets that offer the best long-term financial outcome for members."

On its acquisition, APG Asset Management said it contributes to the sustainability objectives of its pension fund clients as Ausgrid is expected to play a significant role in Australia's energy transition.

"We are pleased to become an investment partner in Ausgrid. We see this asset as a great addition to our clients' investment portfolio. Ausgrid is expected to play a critical role in the energy transition and contribute to further carbon emission reductions," APG's head of infrastructure Hans-Martin Aerts said.

"We look forward to working with our partners to ensure a long-term, stable and sustainable investment return for our clients."

The transaction is expected to close in June 2022.

Read more: AusgridAustralianSuperAPG Asset ManagementNik KempHans-Martin AertsIFM Investors
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Sydney Airport takeover given green light
Industry super funds launch fresh campaign
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
AustralianSuper, Club Plus complete merger
AMP hires from AustralianSuper
New role for Ian Silk
Largest asset owners grow: WTW
Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement
AustralianSuper adds to board
Test-induced movement marginal: Data

Editor's Choice

Do inflows follow performance?

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A recent study found flows to individual funds do directly follow performance, but there's a catch.

Hostplus, Statewide formalise merger

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
The two industry superannuation funds will progress merging after signing a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Labor promises to recognise adviser experience

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Labor promises it will dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.

Morgan Stanley promotes two senior leaders

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:09PM
Morgan Stanley Australia appointed a new local wealth management research lead as the incumbent takes on an executive role overseas.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.