AustralianSuper sells to Dutch pension fund

The nation's largest super fund offloaded a share of its interest in Ausgrid to the Netherlands' dominant pension provider.

AustralianSuper sold 16.8% of its interest in the electricity distributor to APG Asset Management, the investment manager of pension fund ABP.

Going forward, AustralianSuper will own 8.4% of Ausgrid as well as an indirect investment via an IFM Investors fund.

The transaction will allow AustralianSuper to rebalance its $25 billion infrastructure portfolio, head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said.

"Ausgrid is a high-quality asset with a talented management team that has contributed positively to member returns, while also delivering benefits to customers and the community. AustralianSuper remains a significant investor in Ausgrid," Kemp said.

"As markets evolve and the fund continues to grow, AustralianSuper needs to actively manage its portfolio to ensure it is invested in a range of assets that offer the best long-term financial outcome for members."

On its acquisition, APG Asset Management said it contributes to the sustainability objectives of its pension fund clients as Ausgrid is expected to play a significant role in Australia's energy transition.

"We are pleased to become an investment partner in Ausgrid. We see this asset as a great addition to our clients' investment portfolio. Ausgrid is expected to play a critical role in the energy transition and contribute to further carbon emission reductions," APG's head of infrastructure Hans-Martin Aerts said.

"We look forward to working with our partners to ensure a long-term, stable and sustainable investment return for our clients."

The transaction is expected to close in June 2022.