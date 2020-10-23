AustralianSuper ratings slide at Morningstar

AustralianSuper is the latest casualty in Morningstar's ratings rejig, as three options with nearly 86% of its total $180 billion slide to the lowest analyst rating of "bronze".

The superannuation fund's $135 billion balanced option, $13.5 billion high growth option and $7 billion stable option moved to bronze is an October 21 review by Morningstar director Tim Wong.

Interestingly, the biggest of the lot, the balanced option is the best-performer in its category; Morningstar ratings for all three are five-star; and the accompanying note are generally laudatory of the fund.

The downgrades come as Morningstar puts its new ratings framework to work. Locally, Vanguard's popular multi-asset funds slid from gold to bronze.

Industry fund Sunsuper's options moved from silver to bronze, Financial Standard reported earlier this week.

In AustralianSuper's review, Wong noted its strong senior investment team, fee negotiating skills and well-considered asset allocation.

However, he also pointed to the turnover in internal investment teams (with investors leaving for other superannuation funds or investment managers), illiquid assets and capacity in Australian equities.

"Our enhanced ratings approach emphasises benchmark-relative performance, and we are mindful that few multisector strategies have excelled against this marker. That said, AustralianSuper's differentiated and relatively inexpensive portfolio remains worthy of attention," Wong wrote.

"...Questions have grown in its available capacity in Australian equities while the bar for multisector strategies has risen under our enhanced analyst ratings framework, though this capability remains discernibly above-average."

The note did not have fee data.

AustralianSuper posted record member growth in FY20. It added 410,000 new members and 71,000 businesses.

It now has a total of 2.3 million members and 300,000 businesses.

The new ratings framework

Morningstar switched to a new rating methodology on 1 November 2019 for its analyst ratings (gold, silver, bronze, neutral or negative) which represent the analyst's conviction on the fund's potential to outperform its peers.

As a part of it, the ratings house put greater emphasis on fees (for example, it started to rate different share classes of the same fund separately). It also added greater calibration in its existing five-pillar rating process (people, process, parent, performance and price). Previously the first three pillars were rated on a three-point scale (positive, negative and neutral) but starting 1 November 2019, the ratings on these moved to five-point scale (high to low).