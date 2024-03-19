Newspaper icon
Superannuation

AustralianSuper engages TAL to create retirement option

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAR 2024   11:43AM

AustralianSuper and life insurer TAL have joined forces to create a new 'income for life' retirement option.

The engagement extends a longstanding partnership between TAL and AustralianSuper to now support members' financial choices in retirement.

AustralianSuper's chief retirement officer Shawn Blackmore said the new option would be tailored for the fund's membership and designed to provide them with the confidence to spend the savings they had accumulated.

"This is a major step forward for AustralianSuper and one that will go a long way in helping members to have the confidence to plan for and enjoy their retirement," Blackmore said.

"Retirement is deeply personal. There is no one size fits all so it's important that we are able to provide products, advice and services to meet members' individual needs.

"For some, that means drawing down a regular income stream from their superannuation savings while also maximising the benefits of the Aged Pension. For others, it is providing the comfort that no matter what their retirement journey they have the certainty of an income for life through a longevity product. While for others it may be something else entirely."

Blackmore said AustralianSuper's retirement income strategy identified a cohort of members who may benefit from a lifetime income option supplementing an account-based pension and Age Pension.

"A lifetime income option not only ensures members, and their partners, are able to have an income as they live, it may also enable a higher Age Pension entitlement through favourable asset and income test treatment," he said.

"A great feature of our new proposition will be that members only need to invest a proportion of their savings into this option to give them a sense of security about their financial future."

TAL and AustralianSuper have worked together since 2009, currently providing insurance to around 1.4 million fund members.

He said many members transitioning to and in retirement found the current superannuation system complex and difficult to navigate, creating additional stress and anxiety during a key period of change in their lives.

"It's our role to give members clarity, simplicity and confidence to spend the savings they have worked so hard for, and today's announcement is a major step forward on that journey," Blackmore said.

TAL chief executive, group life and retirement, Jenny Oliver, welcomed the extension of TAL's partnership with AustralianSuper.

"We have a long history of protecting AustralianSuper members during their working years, and now we are delighted to have the opportunity to deliver a whole-of-life solution and provide protection to these members in their retirement, so they can enjoy these years with confidence and dignity," Oliver said.

"We look forward to partnering with AustralianSuper to provide retirement solutions that meet the evolving needs of members, particularly flexible lifetime income options, alongside access to guidance and financial advice, and supported by leading technology and digital capabilities."

The new 'income for life' option is expected to be available in early 2025.

ELIZA BAVIN
The new option is expected to be available in early 2025.

Lombard Odier brings plastic circularity fund down under

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is bringing its Plastic Circularity Fund to Australia, following a first close last year with backing from the sovereign wealth fund of Monaco, among others.

Treasury releases draft legislation for new $3m super tax

ELIZA BAVIN
The SMSF Association has slammed the proposed changes, claiming it will result in more red tape, costs and unexpected outcomes.

Castlerock embarks on $30m capital raise

KARREN VERGARA
Property fund manager Castlerock is aiming to raise $30 million to expand its portfolio focused on government-leased assets.

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
