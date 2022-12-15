Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

AustralianSuper announces leadership shakeup

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 15 DEC 2022   12:06PM

The super funds total portfolio management, asset allocation and research teams will be brought together into one team, under head of asset allocation Alister Barker.

Barker has held senior investment positions with AustralianSuper since 2008 and is currently head of total portfolio management.

In addition to Barker's change of role, the fund's current head of asset allocation and research Carl Astorri will be returning to the UK to take up a new role as head of investments Europe.

In this role, Astorri will support AustralianSuper's expanding UK-based investment team.

In other changes, the fund has introduced a new chief liquidity officer position.

While the role will be shortly advertised, head of capital markets Joris Hillmann will serve as acting chief liquidity officer in the interim.

Meanwhile, the Australian equities team will become a stand-alone function, which will continue to be led by head of Australian equities Shaun Manuell.

The fund's head of international equities and private equity teams will form another stand-alone group with a new head of function to be appointed.

The super funds head of portfolio construction and strategy equities Michael Stavropoulos will act as head of international equities in the interim.

These changes mean that current head of equities Justin Pascoe will be leaving the fund after nearly four years in the role.

"Today's announcements come after an extensive review of the investments leadership team to ensure we have the right structure in place not just for today but to deliver for members in the long-term," AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said.

"As we grow, we will continue our internalisation strategy, increase our deployment of funds globally and look for new and innovative ways to deliver returns and drive down costs for our members."

Delaney also thanked Pascoe for his contribution to the fund and its members over his four year tenure.

"He has been  an important member and contributor to the investments leadership team. He was instrumental in accelerating the internalisation of our equities portfolio and rapid expansion of our private equity capability, including building our private equity (PE) team in New York," he said.

"His tireless efforts and commitment to members have helped lay the foundation for our future growth and lead the fund well placed for the future."

The super fund's total portfolio management, asset allocation and research teams will be brought together into one team, under head of asset allocation Alister Barker.

