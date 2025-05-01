AustralianSuper adds global equity manager

Australia's largest superannuation fund has hired a head of core equity for its international equities business.

Alex Stanic will join in May and work in the $365 billion superannuation fund's London office.

The appointment comes as a super fund moves to add more active management skills and manage a bigger chunk of international equities in-house.

Over half of the super fund's assets are invested in equities, and about $118 billion is allocated to global equities. While 30% of the international equities portfolio is internally managed, AustralianSuper plans to up this by 2030.

Stanic joins from Artemis Investment Management where he was head of global equities and a partner at Artemis Investment Management.

With three decades of investment experience, Stanic has previously held senior portfolio management roles at JPMorgan Asset Management, River & Mercantile Asset Management and Newton Investment Management.

"We are delighted to welcome Alex to the fund, adding further outstanding fund management expertise to our growing global equities platform," said AustralianSuper head of international equities and private equity, Mark Hargraves.

"Alex's appointment reflects our focus on enhancing the fund's global investment capability, particularly within international equities, our single largest asset class allocation. We believe Alex's strong track record of active management will help to generate long-term performance for members in public markets."

The superannuation giant forecasts assets of $500 billion by 2030, of which 70% will be internally managed by 2035.

For his part, Hargreaves arrived at AustralianSuper two years ago after 23 years with AXA Investment Management.