Investment
Australians gifted new tech index
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 17 DEC 2019   12:16PM

Aussie tech lovers and investors alike can celebrate a little early this silly season thanks to the announcement of a whole new S&P tech index set to track the movers and losers of Australia's booming tech sector.

Set to launch February 21 next year, the S&P/ASX All Technology Index will provide a fuller picture of Australia's listed tech companies, that is, in comparison to the existing S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology Index which only features 13 companies.

ASX executive general manager of listings, issuer services and investment products Max Cunningham described it as the first major index launch in some time, at least, during his six years at the ASX.

"We're all very excited. I think the engagement we've had from various stakeholders - notably from the banking and listed company community has been very positive," he said.

The index currently features 45 companies, which Cunningham wouldn't disclose. However, that number could change depending on IPOs and company changes.

When asked if the All Tech would be Australia's answer to the NASDAQ, he argued that it was beside the point.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

"If people want to draw parallels with other stock markets, that's for them to do, not us. We are focusing on building an index that will reflect the tech listings and tech success stories on the ASX over the past five years," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the index will allow the financial community to better understand Australia's listed tech sector.

"The new tech index will enable people to get a broader understanding of tech companies," he said.

"It enables people to have a quick look at the listed technology sector in Australia; with a broad footprint, good free-flow and underlying liquidity and some of the other parameters that help determine whether a company is actually in the index or not - rather than just market cap or how their share price may have performed in the last 12 months."

Cunningham said the new index will help grow the profile of small to mid-cap companies that may have been overlooked previously.

"There's an acronym out there for the 'big five', the WAAAX stocks, which have had great success stories," he said.

"But there's actually around 16 tech companies with market caps greater than a billion dollars, and the bulk of those companies have listed in the last five years. There's also an up-and-coming group of companies that are knocking on our door as well," Cunningham said.

The index is already functioning behind-the-scenes, collecting data on Australia's tech companies and what Cunningham dubs their "inherent volatility".

"Whether you are ASX or US tech - these companies are inherently more volatile. They've got growth, historically they have lower dividends and because of this they will have higher volatility," he said.

"When the All Tech is released, people will be able to see this historical volatility.... and how this index has evolved from these historical data sets."

The index, like all other indices, will be based upon the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) definitions, with data backdated at least two years.

Cunningham says a new tech index wouldn't have been possible a few years ago.

"It would have been hard to do this five years ago because we wouldn't have had anywhere near the number of companies that we have now. And it's not just number; it's size, liquidity and free-flow," Cunningham said.

It comes following a rocky year for tech IPOs - with failed listings for Latitude Financial Group, Retail Zoo and PropertyGuru.

Despite this, Australian fintech Tyro had the largest listing of the year, debuting with a $1.37 billion market cap, while insurance software provider Fineos was the largest foreign tech listing of the year with an $880 million market cap.

Read more: ASXS&PFineosLatitude Financial GroupMax CunninghamNASDAQPropertyGuruRetail ZooTyroWAAAX
