Australians bullish on 2021 recovery

Australians are bullish about the recovery of the local economy and the positive effect that will have on their portfolios, a survey canvassing investors across the Asia Pacific shows.

More than half of the investors canvassed in PIMCO's quarterly investor sentiment finds renewed optimism among Australians, who expect economic growth to continue over the next 12 months.

About two thirds (63%) of Australians surveyed during December 2020 expect to achieve better-than-average returns over the next year (up from 46% on Q3 2020), while 57% expect to outperform the benchmark index (up from 40% on Q3 2020).

The period saw the number of investors who sold risky assets in exchange for cash-like investments fall from 21% to 14%. More investors said it is best to do nothing, maintain an existing strategy and wait for the recovery, while those who prefer to time the market and buy cheap assets has remained steady.

Men, the survey found, are driving the bullish behaviour. The proportion of women expecting to increase their allocation to cash, property and real estate has grown since last quarter while men expect their allocations to such asset classes to remain steady.

PIMCO canvassed 2500 investors aged 25 and older with US$100,000 of investible assets from the Asia Pacific. It found that Australians are the most prevalent in investing in property - 55% compared to the APAC average of 32%. Australians are also more likely to own their homes (86%) compared to the APAC average (75%).

"Our previous survey suggested that the pandemic had hit Australian investors' portfolios more severely than others in the APAC region, so it is pleasing to see the surge in optimism in these latest results," PIMCO head of client management for APAC ex-Japan Adrian Stewart said.

"However, consistent with results last time, this recent survey identified some inconsistencies in investor sentiment, such as a level of confidence in investment returns that is unlikely to be reflected in all investors' portfolios. An understanding of the cognitive and emotional biases that underlie investor behavior can help advisers to ensure their clients make rational investment decisions and better manage their investment expectations."