Australian Unity sells advice arm to Fortnum, Nestworth

Australian Unity entered into a strategic alliance, selling its financial advice business to AZ NGA-owned advisory firm Nestworth and Fortnum Private Wealth.

AZ NGA, through Nestworth, will acquire Australian Unity's employed adviser and corporate superannuation services business.

Concurrently, Fortnum is set to purchase Australian Unity Personal Financial Services (PFS), the entity holding the advice AFSL. The private wealth company will continue to provide licensing and business support for PFS's network of 155 self-employed financial advisers.

As part of the deal, Nestworth will also become the "preferred provider" of financial advice to members and staff of Australian Unity.

The "augmented advice group" will support the financial wellbeing of approximately 60,000 Australians.

It will manage over $40 billion in funds under advice, $200 million in life insurance premiums, and leverage a network of 400 advisers across Australia.

Australian Unity wealth and capital markets chief executive Esther Kerr said the transaction will enable its advice business to increase scale and reach more Australians under AZ NGA's Nestworth and associated Fortnum, while providing a greater level of access for Australian Unity members and staff.

"This is about the next phase of growth for a business we've built over 20 years. It will help ensure more Australians in future access high quality, affordable advice that benefits them," Kerr said.

"Nestworth and Fortnum are the right partners and home for Australian Unity's dedicated advisers and support teams in their next phase of growth. We are also delighted that Australian Unity members and staff will continue to enjoy access to this growing advice network."

Separately, Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust (AUHPT) has announced the successful completion of its first issuance of senior, unsecured, six-year fixed rate A$ Medium Term Notes (A$MTN), raising $275 million. The funds raised from the issuance will be allocated to repay and subsequently retire a $250 million bank debt tranche, which is scheduled for maturity in May 2024.

Australian Unity healthcare property general manger Chris Smith said this outcome is an Australian first for healthcare property funds.

"It's a significant validation of AUHPT's maturity, scale and investment strategy as a leading unlisted healthcare REIT," Smith said.

"For unitholders, the introduction of A$MTN debt into our capital management strategy means we can diversify our funding sources, lengthening our debt maturity profile, while giving us access to debt capital markets that will meet our future needs."

The joint lead managers of the A$MTN issuance were ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Mizuho Securities.