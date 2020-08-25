Australian Unity investments GM to depart

The executive general manager of investments at Australian Unity Wealth is departing in mid-September as the business looks to restructure the role and the responsibilities of the chief executive.

Geraldine Barlow joined Australian Unity in May 2016 to lead a team of 25, responsible for leading strategic and day-to-day investment activities across a range of asset classes for in-house and external investors.

Barlow is a director on the boards of two of Australian Unity's portfolio companies: Platypus Asset Management and Acorn Capital. She is also a member of the group's several committees, including the executive and investment committees.

Previously, Barlow held executive positions at global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds such as the New Mexico State Investment Council and Hastings Funds Management.

Esther Kerr-Smith, who was recently appointed Australian Unity's wealth and capital markets chief executive, said: "On behalf of everyone at Australian Unity, I thank Geraldine for her sizeable contribution over the past four and a half years."

Barlow's tenure has strengthened investment capabilities and commercial partnerships to transition the business to one which is now defined by a close alignment to Australian Unity's purpose and market opportunity, she added.

In light of Kerr-Smith's new role and after a company-wide consultation, her role was split into two and ultimately the role of general manager of investments was made redundant and will be absorbed in the new chief investment officer position.

"Following my appointment as CEO & CIO of Australian Unity's Wealth & Capital Markets platform some six weeks ago I have now had the opportunity to consider the optimal structure to achieve the platform's future ambitions," she said.

Kerr-Smith flagged the separation of "the Group and W&CM CIO responsibilities from the W&CM CEO role to augment our investment capability" and the appointment of the new chief investment officer shortly.

"This change will also deliver a more clearly delineated investment decision making function which will be vital as Australian Unity grows its capital and investment initiatives for a broader base of external investors and partners," she said.