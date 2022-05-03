Newspaper icon
Australian Retirement Trust confirms new HQ

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022   12:41PM

Australian Retirement Trust has secured a new headquarters at 266 George St, Brisbane Square.

From late 2022, Australian Retirement Trust will occupy the top floors of the building owned by Charter Hall's Brisbane Square Wholesale Fund (BSWF) and the Charter Hall Prime Office Fund (CPOF).

Prior to this, Charter Hall's BSWF and CPOF will undertake building upgrades to achieve higher sustainability ratings as part of Australian Retirement Trust's commitment to sustainable practices.

Brisbane Square offers strong sustainability credentials with a 5 star NABERS energy rating. The fund is targeting a 4.5 star NABERS water rating up from the current 4 star rating once base building upgrades are complete.

Australian Retirement Trust's chief executive Bernard Reilly said the new head office would increase the fund's capacity for inviting its members in, enhance its sustainability and encourage the team to connect with the community.

"We keep our members at the heart of every decision we make and consolidating our office footprint, from multiple buildings across Milton and Eagle Street in Brisbane's CBD, is in the best interest of our members," Reilly said.

"Ways of working have changed post-pandemic and the design of our new workplace embraces a flexible and inclusive approach."

He said having Brisbane-based staff in one centralised office will enhance collaboration, innovation and connection.

Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison said: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with out valued tenant customer, Australian Retirement Trust, to provide a value-add solution at Brisbane Square."

"We are seeing a flight-to-quality, where as-built premium office buildings with excellent amenities, large floor plates and four sides of natural light and views, are attracting and retaining high-quality customers who recognise the value of a shared workspace for their people to collaborate and thrive."

Read more: Australian Retirement TrustCharter HallBernard ReillyDavid Harrison
