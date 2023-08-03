Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australia a "most exciting place" for GQG: Barker

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 3 AUG 2023   12:50PM

The focus for GQG Partners' head of international Mark Barker has always been to identify areas where there's a high concentration of assets controlled by a relatively small number of decision makers - and Australia is just that.

Speaking with Financial Standard on a visit to Australia this week, Barker talked to GQG's dedication to servicing the local business, which now has four offices - Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

"My focus in running the international business has always been to try and identify areas where there is a high concentration of assets controlled by a relatively small number of decision makers, and that's a very important place," Barker said.

For example, he said Australia's superannuation landscape provides a good building ground for solid institutional infrastructure.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"From there, we go out and build an approach to the wholesale market, which is exactly what we did here - we came down, built a solid base of investors amongst the super funds, and then went out and built a team to service the wholesale and advisory market."

"Australia presents a strong area of growth for us, and I look to try and replicate that everywhere. It's exactly what I've done in the UK, and we will do elsewhere."

As GQG has built out its wholesale business in Australia, Barker said it's really gained a lot of traction at "the more sophisticated end of the market."

"So, what we've found is the more thoughtful consultants and licensees and advisor networks, who really take the time to understand our process, are giving us a lot of support," he said.

"We've only just scratched the surface of that right now."

GQG is now a $9 billion business in Australia.

"... and growing fast. This, for me, is one of the most exciting places that we're in business," Barker said.

GQG recently announced its plans to bid for Pacific Current Group, rivalled by Regal Funds Management.

Read more: Mark BarkerGQG Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Regal chases Pacific Current Group, GQG plans bid
GQG hits US$104bn in FUM
GQG Aussie inflows up, total FUM slumps
From strength to strength: GQG Partners
GQG reports strong inflows
Equity Trustees wins ClearLife mandate
Colonial First State adds 17 new funds to FirstChoice platform
GQG Partners awards RE mandate
GQG Partners rolls out dividend income fund
Rainmaker unveils managed fund flow winners

Editor's Choice

HESTA moves 10% of portfolio in-house

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:54PM
HESTA has significantly grown its in-house capability, resulting in the fund now handling nearly $7 billion or 10% of its portfolio internally.

Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Amid fresh concerns about funding Australia's ageing population, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has responded to a new issues paper that suggests requiring wealthy Australians to use part of their superannuation for their personal aged care costs.

Link Group to cop $418m loss

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Link Group has advised investors it expects to post a $417.7 million loss for FY23, largely the result of its issues in the UK.

Australia a "most exciting place" for GQG: Barker

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
The focus for GQG Partners' head of international Mark Barker has always been to identify areas where there's a high concentration of assets controlled by a relatively small number of decision makers - and Australia is just that.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.