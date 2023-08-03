Australia a "most exciting place" for GQG: Barker

Australia a "most exciting place" for GQG: BarkerBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 3 AUG 2023 12:50PM
The focus for GQG Partners' head of international Mark Barker has always been to identify areas where there's a high concentration of assets controlled by a relatively small number of decision makers - and Australia is just that.
Speaking with Financial Standard on a visit to Australia this week, Barker talked to GQG's dedication to servicing the local business, which now has four offices - Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide.
"My focus in running the international business has always been to try and identify areas where there is a high concentration of assets controlled by a relatively small number of decision makers, and that's a very important place," Barker said.
For example, he said Australia's superannuation landscape provides a good building ground for solid institutional infrastructure.
"From there, we go out and build an approach to the wholesale market, which is exactly what we did here - we came down, built a solid base of investors amongst the super funds, and then went out and built a team to service the wholesale and advisory market."
"Australia presents a strong area of growth for us, and I look to try and replicate that everywhere. It's exactly what I've done in the UK, and we will do elsewhere."
As GQG has built out its wholesale business in Australia, Barker said it's really gained a lot of traction at "the more sophisticated end of the market."
"So, what we've found is the more thoughtful consultants and licensees and advisor networks, who really take the time to understand our process, are giving us a lot of support," he said.
"We've only just scratched the surface of that right now."
GQG is now a $9 billion business in Australia.
"... and growing fast. This, for me, is one of the most exciting places that we're in business," Barker said.
GQG recently announced its plans to bid for Pacific Current Group, rivalled by Regal Funds Management.
