Aussies won't top-up ERS losses

New research reveals that less than half of the Australians that withdrew their super this year plan to direct tax savings towards replacing it.

Research from Colonial First State, which looked at a sample of 2000 Australians, found that 16% had withdrawn their super early.

However, only 6% expressed intentions to top up their super with the tax savings they will be benefiting from as part of the government's COVID-19 stimulus package.

Super was the lowest priority for those surveyed. Saving was the most popular goal, with 57% planning to top up their savings despite record low interest rates.

Some people, about 22%, were planning to spend their tax savings - with a third of those acknowledging the money would be put towards essentials like bills and groceries.

About 17% said they would top up their mortgage and 16% said they would invest in the stock market.

Of the 16% who want to invest their stimulus cash, 41% wanted to buy Australian shares and 40% were interested in investing in ETFs.

But, investing through super isn't being viewed with the same enthusiasm.

The research also revealed that the highest proportion of early withdrawals (54%) came from 25-44-year-olds.

Meanwhile, the 55-64 age group was the most likely to express interest in topping up their super.

"The research indicates that those who have needed to access super early as a way of surviving income loss, particularly younger Australians, are not making rebuilding their superannuation a priority," Colonial First State general manager Kelly Power said.

"As we begin to emerge on the other side of the pandemic, it's important to start thinking about the long-term impact your super withdrawal could have on the quality of your retirement. Seemingly small decisions now could have a big effect on the kind of retirement you've always dreamed of.

"Everyone's circumstances are different so whether you decide to spend it, use it to pay down debts, build up savings or make super contributions, it's important Australians put the money towards what matters to them."