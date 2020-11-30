NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Aussies won't top-up ERS losses
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   11:57AM

New research reveals that less than half of the Australians that withdrew their super this year plan to direct tax savings towards replacing it.

Research from Colonial First State, which looked at a sample of 2000 Australians, found that 16% had withdrawn their super early.

However, only 6% expressed intentions to top up their super with the tax savings they will be benefiting from as part of the government's COVID-19 stimulus package.

Super was the lowest priority for those surveyed. Saving was the most popular goal, with 57% planning to top up their savings despite record low interest rates.

Some people, about 22%, were planning to spend their tax savings - with a third of those acknowledging the money would be put towards essentials like bills and groceries.

About 17% said they would top up their mortgage and 16% said they would invest in the stock market.

Of the 16% who want to invest their stimulus cash, 41% wanted to buy Australian shares and 40% were interested in investing in ETFs.

But, investing through super isn't being viewed with the same enthusiasm.

The research also revealed that the highest proportion of early withdrawals (54%) came from 25-44-year-olds.

Meanwhile, the 55-64 age group was the most likely to express interest in topping up their super.

"The research indicates that those who have needed to access super early as a way of surviving income loss, particularly younger Australians, are not making rebuilding their superannuation a priority," Colonial First State general manager Kelly Power said.

"As we begin to emerge on the other side of the pandemic, it's important to start thinking about the long-term impact your super withdrawal could have on the quality of your retirement. Seemingly small decisions now could have a big effect on the kind of retirement you've always dreamed of.

"Everyone's circumstances are different so whether you decide to spend it, use it to pay down debts, build up savings or make super contributions, it's important Australians put the money towards what matters to them."

Read more: SuperAustraliansColonial First StateKelly Power
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advice firms need technology to survive: FPA
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
AMP names incidents, issues lead
Super funds accused of chest beating on climate change
Advice too expensive, hard to access: FPA
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
CFS super distribution lead joins Allianz Retire+
Milestone Group appoints APAC lead
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 83NUwB4y