Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aussies pay the price for early release of super: ASFA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 AUG 2022   11:16AM

The government's COVID-19 early release of superannuation (ERS) scheme saw the closure or near emptying of almost one million member accounts, largely held by women, single parents and the unemployed.

A new analysis by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia illustrates the impact of the ERS scheme on super funds and the members that took advantage of it.

In total, about three million Australians applied to access their superannuation with many of them doing so twice. Of these, close to one million closed or almost cleaned out their accounts.

Of those that withdrew all their super, the vast majority were women, single parents and the unemployed, ASFA said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

The association's analysis shows that a 30-year-old who withdrew $20,000 in 2020 will now retire with about $43,000 less, assuming no catchup contributions are made and they retire at age 67.

"While superannuation was able to do much of the heavy lifting by distributing payments to people quickly in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important that we recognise the detrimental impact that this has had for the retirement savings of millions of Australians," ASFA deputy chief executive Glenn McCrea said.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

He also used the data as an opportunity to once again push for a legislated objective of superannuation.

"It's more important than ever that we legislate the objective of super to ensure that Australians' savings are preserved to support a dignified lifestyle in retirement," he said.

On the super fund front, ASFA said super funds coped well with the scheme, particularly given they had never undertaken anything similar.

Funds made $38 billion in payments at a time when financial markets were markedly stressed, and were able to process 4.9 million applications for payments while fund and administrator staff were impacted by lockdowns.

Finally, ASFA said the data shows instances of fraud were relatively uncommon and no fund members were left out of pocket due to third-party fraud.

Read more: ASFAERSAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaGlenn McCrea
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Review of YFYS receives mixed response
July 1 super changes: Are you ready?
Advice requirements confusing, complex: JAWG
Super industry levies insufficiently detailed: ASFA
ASFA, Deloitte recommend group insurance changes
Retirees doing it tough: ASFA
Industry groups welcome Labor government
Chalmers sworn in as treasurer
Super Guarantee increases now ironclad
Industry pans early release superannuation policy

Editor's Choice

US inflation drops to 8.5%

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:51PM
US inflation has eased to 8.5% from its historic 40-year peak of 9.1%, recorded in June.

Aussies pay the price for early release of super: ASFA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:16AM
The government's COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme saw the closure or near emptying of almost one million member accounts, largely held by women, single parents and the unemployed.

ASIC research guides retail investment regulations

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:40PM
ASIC has released a retail investor research report which captures motivations, attitudes and behaviours, helping the regulator determine where its efforts should be concentrated.

Barings dives deeper into Australian market

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
The global investment manager has acquired Sydney-based private equity real estate investment company Altis Property Partners.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.