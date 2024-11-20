ATO recovers $900m in unpaid super

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) recovered over $900 million in unpaid super owed to 800,000 employees in the past year.

Latest compliance data from the ATO shows $932 million in previously unpaid superannuation reached the retirement accounts of 797,000 employees following action by the tax office.

In the past year, the ATO proactively contacted about 167,000 employers who owed Superannuation Guarantee payments and prompted them to pay. This is up 24% on the previous year.

ATO deputy commissioner Emma Rosenzweig said more than 92% of super entitlements are paid without the need for ATO intervention, however the tax office takes non-compliance very seriously, she noted.

"Sadly, we still receive referrals from employees reporting their super had not been paid," she said.

"Our action against employers who aren't complying with super guarantee obligations helps to protect employee's superannuation and ensure a level playing field for all businesses."

Currently, employers must pay SG contributions into employee accounts at least quarterly and by the 28th day of October, January, April, and July. However, from 1 July 2026, employers will have to pay superannuation alongside wages.

Under the proposed changes, an individual's Superannuation Guarantee (SG) contribution must be received by their super fund within seven days of their wage or salary being paid. If an employer fails to pay on time, they will be liable to pay an SG charge.

In September, the government outlined further details it plans to include in the payday super legislation to incentivise compliance and ensure employees are fairly compensated when super payments are delayed. This includes increasing the SG charge applied to delayed payments.

Over the last nine years, Australians have missed out on $41.6 billion in unpaid super, the Super Members Council said.