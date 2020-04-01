NEWS
Investment
ASX suffers worst quarter in over a century
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   12:12PM

The ASX suffered the worst quarter in over 100 years, but is putting the past behind it to rebound at the open today.

Both the S&P/ASX 200 and the S&P/NZX 50 portfolio completed their worst monthly and quarterly declines this century, sliding 21% and 17% respectively in March, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices quarterly report.

"While there have been relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far on either side of the Tasman sea, markets in Australia and New Zealand were swept up in a global sell-off as businesses and countries worldwide went into lockdown in March," the report said.

"Global markets were rocked by extreme levels of volatility as equities whipsawed into bear territory."

The S&P/ASX 200 posted its worst-ever daily decline, falling 10% on March 16 and shortly after, Australia's VIX spiked up to 53, its highest reading since 2008.

"As governments and central banks, including Australia and New Zealand's, rushed to offer support to the economy, the final week brought signs of a turnaround," the report said.

"The S&P/ASX 200 recorded its largest ever single-day gain of 7% on the penultimate day of trading and, at the close, is 12% up from its 2020 lows."

According to the report the healthcare sector finished Q1 in positive territory, rising of 2.1%.

"Companies with low leverage and high return on equity offered relative safe harbour among our factor indices, with the S&P/ASX 200 Quality index outperforming its benchmark by 12% in March," it said.

Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG, said yesterday marked the end of a turbulent quarter for global financial markets.

"All-time highs and practically a sense of euphoria characterised its first half, and a bear market and a sense of total panic capped it off," he said.

"A lot of market activity in the past several days has been pinned on end of quarter and end of month dynamics: portfolio managers rebalancing their books to include more equities, to compensate for the huge falls in the stocks recently."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

