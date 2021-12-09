ASIC sues ANZ in final civil RC case

The big four bank is being sued by the regulator for failing to provide some of the benefits promised to customers who hold offset transaction accounts or 'Breakfree' packages in conduct dating back more than two decades.

In what is the last investigation to come out of the Royal Commission, ASIC alleges that between the mid-1990s and September 2021, ANZ failed to provide certain benefits. These benefits included fee waivers and interest rate discounts.

The conduct is believed to have impacted about 580,447 customer accounts, resulting in ANZ paying nearly $200 million to impacted customers in remediation.

ANZ's Breakfree package, introduced in 2003, offered fee waivers, interest rate discounts on eligible ANZ products such as home loans, credit cards and transaction accounts and other benefits in exchange for paying an annual fee. ASIC alleges that these entitlements were not always provided to customers.

It is also alleged customers with an offset account were entitled to interest rate reductions on certain loans but did not always receive these.

ANZ has admitted to making false or misleading representations to customers and that its systems and processes were not capable of consistently delivering the benefits.

"ANZ's conduct was long standing and impacted over half a million customers. These customers were entitled to receive the benefits they signed up for and in many instances paid for," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"This case is yet another example of a widespread system failure by a major bank impacting thousands of customers."

ANZ said it will join ASIC in submitting to the Federal Court a proposed penalty of $25 million and that it has enhanced its processes.