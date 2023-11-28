Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC forced to pay James Mawhinney's legal costs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 28 NOV 2023   12:30PM

ASIC has been ordered to pay the costs Mayfair 101 managing director James Mawhinney incurred during the regulator's failed attempt at bringing an expanded case against him.

The order follows the Federal Court of Australia's decision last month to reject ASIC's attempts, which included additional allegations outside the scope of the case remittal order issued last year and new penalties not previously sought in the original case filed in 2020. These included seeking to ban Mawhinney as a company director and fines.

ASIC said the additional allegations were "a logical extension" of the "legally correct case" it was now bringing. On October 25, the Federal Court rejected the bid, saying the fresh claims would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

ASIC must now pay all costs incurred by Mawhinney between 30 May 2023 and 31 August 2023.

Mayfair 101 described this outcome as "a significant step forward" in ensuring its clients are made whole.

About 570 lenders have missed out on principal and interest payments on their debt instruments since ASIC first took aim at Mayfair 101 in 2020, the group noted. At that time, it had about $500 million in assets and more than 130 investment properties in Australia. No Mayfair 101 clients had made a complaint to ASIC or the Australian Financial Complaints Authority at that time.

Mawhinney has accused ASIC of pursuing him unfairly, previously stating that the speed at which the investigation was initiated and carried out is "suspicious." It came on the back of a "spidey-sense" email exchange between ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester and Bronte Capital founder John Hempton.

Mawhinney has previously called on the Senate Economics Committee to investigate ASIC's handling of the matter. He is also currently suing ASIC and its other deputy chair Sarah Court for defamation, with the trial initially slated to begin next month but has now been pushed back to allow for this case to be heard in its entirety.

Read more: ASICMayfair 101James MawhinneyFederal Court of AustraliaAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityBronte CapitalJohn HemptonKaren ChesterSarah CourtSenate Economics Committee
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

British banker to become RBA deputy governor

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:30PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has selected Bank of England (BoE) executive Andrew Hauser as its new deputy governor and as a member of the Reserve Bank board.

Former JPMAM Australia head joins Nest

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
The former J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief for Australia has taken on an executive post at UK pension fund Nest.

Gender pay gap trends down: WGEA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The gender pay gap has hit a new low of 21.7%, largely driven by women working in senior management positions - except chief executive roles.

Commonwealth Super Corp selects Challenger for retirement products

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has joined forces with Challenger to launch the next stage of its retirement income strategy in early 2024.

