ASIC forced to pay James Mawhinney's legal costs

ASIC has been ordered to pay the costs Mayfair 101 managing director James Mawhinney incurred during the regulator's failed attempt at bringing an expanded case against him.

The order follows the Federal Court of Australia's decision last month to reject ASIC's attempts, which included additional allegations outside the scope of the case remittal order issued last year and new penalties not previously sought in the original case filed in 2020. These included seeking to ban Mawhinney as a company director and fines.

ASIC said the additional allegations were "a logical extension" of the "legally correct case" it was now bringing. On October 25, the Federal Court rejected the bid, saying the fresh claims would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

ASIC must now pay all costs incurred by Mawhinney between 30 May 2023 and 31 August 2023.

Mayfair 101 described this outcome as "a significant step forward" in ensuring its clients are made whole.

About 570 lenders have missed out on principal and interest payments on their debt instruments since ASIC first took aim at Mayfair 101 in 2020, the group noted. At that time, it had about $500 million in assets and more than 130 investment properties in Australia. No Mayfair 101 clients had made a complaint to ASIC or the Australian Financial Complaints Authority at that time.

Mawhinney has accused ASIC of pursuing him unfairly, previously stating that the speed at which the investigation was initiated and carried out is "suspicious." It came on the back of a "spidey-sense" email exchange between ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester and Bronte Capital founder John Hempton.

Mawhinney has previously called on the Senate Economics Committee to investigate ASIC's handling of the matter. He is also currently suing ASIC and its other deputy chair Sarah Court for defamation, with the trial initially slated to begin next month but has now been pushed back to allow for this case to be heard in its entirety.