Financial Planning
ASIC drags Evans Dixon to court
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 4 SEP 2020   12:42PM

The corporate regulator started Federal Court proceedings against an Evans Dixon subsidiary over advice it provided, pushing down shares over 12% by noon.

ASIC is alleging a Dixon Advisory representative failed to look after client's best interest, individual circumstances and potential conflict of interest while putting their money in the troubled US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) and related products over a period of about three and a half years (between 2 September 2015 and 31 May 2019).

It is further alleging 51 instances (which it thinks should be treated separately) of financial advice to the eight sample clients resulted in two or more contraventions each of the best interests duty under the Corps act.

The action may mean a big bill for Evans Dixon shareholders; ASIC said the maximum civil penalty for contraventions it alleges against Dixon Advisory is $1 million per contravention for instances before 13 March 2019, and $10.5 million for each contravention after that.

A draft of the proceedings, which was shared by Evans Dixon on the ASX before the actual filing, said the total number of contraventions is 126. It also said ASIC wasn't, at the time of draft, seeking action against specific people.

"Civil penalty for contraventions alleged against Dixon Advisory is $1 million per contravention for contraventions prior to 13 March 2019, and $10.5 million per contravention after that date.

The action comes on the heels of a tough year for Evans Dixon, which included job cuts, leadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund and a statutory loss of $30 million.

In its FY20 results, it said its funds management business will stop seeding new real assets funds from retail clients, reduce the URF portfolio and wind down Dixon Projects. The company said it is strategically recruiting in EP to broaden and deepen its M&A and equity/capital debt markets capability.

Since the annual results, former chair Alan Dixon has stepped down from the role (he left executive roles last year but kept the board seat) and sold his 17.6% stake in Evans Dixon to ASX-listed funds management business 360 Capital.

Evans Dixon
