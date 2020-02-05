NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Asia is way forward for global economy: DWS
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 FEB 2020   11:55AM

The doom and gloom in the global economy is starting to see the rays of light shine through in 2020 for Asia in particular, according to DWS chief investment officer, APAC Sean Taylor.

Speaking to Financial Standard ahead of the Chief Economist Forum, Taylor said there is an expectation for better quality growth in the Asian region this year.

"Asia is getting bigger.  The structural growth of Asia is less volatile than emerging markets ex Asia," Taylor said.

"If you look at Latin America, it is quite commodity and interest rate based.  It's the same story in South Africa.  Turkey is very politically run and Russia is quite dependent on the oil price and global risk, whereas the Asian story is really about a pick-up in growth. "

Taylor said that while the focus in Asia has previously been on surges in growth, the story is changing to focus on good quality growth coming out of the region.

"We had huge growth before the Asian crisis, particularly in the ASEAN region.  Then we had the GFC, then we had huge stimulus out of China for four to five years, which obviously Australia did very well out of," Taylor said.

"Then from around 2014 to 2016 there was a contraction in nominal growth as new leaders came in with a focus on anti-corruption and spreading the wealth effect.

"So, it's not just about China and how much money can be thrown into infrastructure to get a good GDP number.  The consumption growth and the service growth are of a much higher quality."

Taylor said that while the overall global economy is expected to slow, that is not a sign that it is doing poorly, but rather that growth is spreading out of the developed world into other economies.

"We think we have a slowing global economy this year, but it is one that is not going into recession," Taylor said.

"So, in terms of the overall growth number it is roughly the same but with the developed market slightly slower and bit of a pick-up in the emerging markets."

Taylor said there should be a focus on more balanced portfolios this year on the expectation that international markets should see a pick-up.

"On a style basis, we are moving away from growth to more balance.  Growth has outperformed for a very long time, but we need to be more balanced in our portfolios."

The Sydney leg of the annual Financial Standard Chief Economist Forum will take place on Friday, February 7 at The Fullerton Hotel. For more information and to book your spot, click here.

Read more: DWSSean TaylorFinancial Standard Chief Economist Forum
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
DWS bolsters property portfolio
Global group adds to local leadership
Challenger hires head of insto partnerships
DWS sales director departs
DWS acquires QLD distribution centre
Deutsche Bank slashes global workforce, exits global equities
Colonial First State awards $170m mandate
Zurich awards $100m passive mandate
Chief economist update: A pretty portrait of an emerging market
Asia, emerging markets to lead in 2019
Editor's Choice
Where to from here?
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief executive Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.
Industry fund risk lead resigns
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.
Permanent ban follows alleged SMSF theft
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:48AM
A Sydney-based financial adviser has been permanently banned for allegedly transferring client SMSF funds to the trust account of a business she controlled.
Perth advice firm folds
KANIKA SOOD
A Perth-based financial advice firm had to call in liquidators, with its directors blaming a 30% fall in its business revenue after the Royal Commission among other reasons.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something F2r5bhx3