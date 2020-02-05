Asia is way forward for global economy: DWS

The doom and gloom in the global economy is starting to see the rays of light shine through in 2020 for Asia in particular, according to DWS chief investment officer, APAC Sean Taylor.

Speaking to Financial Standard ahead of the Chief Economist Forum, Taylor said there is an expectation for better quality growth in the Asian region this year.

"Asia is getting bigger. The structural growth of Asia is less volatile than emerging markets ex Asia," Taylor said.

"If you look at Latin America, it is quite commodity and interest rate based. It's the same story in South Africa. Turkey is very politically run and Russia is quite dependent on the oil price and global risk, whereas the Asian story is really about a pick-up in growth. "

Taylor said that while the focus in Asia has previously been on surges in growth, the story is changing to focus on good quality growth coming out of the region.

"We had huge growth before the Asian crisis, particularly in the ASEAN region. Then we had the GFC, then we had huge stimulus out of China for four to five years, which obviously Australia did very well out of," Taylor said.

"Then from around 2014 to 2016 there was a contraction in nominal growth as new leaders came in with a focus on anti-corruption and spreading the wealth effect.

"So, it's not just about China and how much money can be thrown into infrastructure to get a good GDP number. The consumption growth and the service growth are of a much higher quality."

Taylor said that while the overall global economy is expected to slow, that is not a sign that it is doing poorly, but rather that growth is spreading out of the developed world into other economies.

"We think we have a slowing global economy this year, but it is one that is not going into recession," Taylor said.

"So, in terms of the overall growth number it is roughly the same but with the developed market slightly slower and bit of a pick-up in the emerging markets."

Taylor said there should be a focus on more balanced portfolios this year on the expectation that international markets should see a pick-up.

"On a style basis, we are moving away from growth to more balance. Growth has outperformed for a very long time, but we need to be more balanced in our portfolios."

