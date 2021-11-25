NEWS
Financial Planning
Are managed accounts living up to the hype?

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   12:02PM

At the Financial Standard Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts, a panel of experts have offered their honest views on whether managed accounts are delivering on the hype surrounding them.

MLC Asset Management head of investment consulting (managed accounts) Brent Bevan, Fortnum Private Wealth chief executive Neil Younger and BT Financial Group head of platform distribution Chris Mather discussed whether managed accounts have really delivered on their promises to advisers and clients.

The big promises of managed accounts were defined as efficiency, compliance benefits, transparency, value proposition and investment quality.

"Has the implementation time and consistency actually improved for financial advisers? Has advice documentation and admin actually reduced?" Bevan asked.

Younger said as a licensee he is on the fence about whether they are.

"There are still a number of impediments to implementing a managed accounts solution today," he said.

He explained there is some reticence to introduce a managed accounts solution because financial advisers would have to change the way they have traditional advised clients, moving their clients into more structured solutions.

"We see advisers still coming to terms with how they are going to transition that within their business... it's also a question of 'how am I going to engage my clients from a value proposition perspective?'" Younger expanded.

Mather, addressing Younger's concerns, said those who have implemented managed accounts are seeing the efficiencies - particularly in not having to do Records of Advice.

"There are not many practices that have been able to implement a managed accounts solution across all clients," he said.

"It's the adoption of the solution that is difficult. But once the solution is adopted the efficiencies are clear."

On the point of investment quality, Bevan said he was on the fence.

"You wouldn't have to look very hard to find a managed account or an MDA offer where the quality of investments and the cost are a questionable value proposition," he said.

Bevan said this was partly a "hangover" from the early days of managed accounts, and that investment quality was improving over time and would likely continue to improve.

"I think there is a real maturity now in the managed accounts landscape... we look for expertise in certain areas, we don't let just anyone run a managed account - it can be a dangerous vehicle in the wrong hands - they have to have the right governance, and that maturity is evident in the compliance benefit," Mather added.

Bevan said managed accounts were currently failing to deliver on transparency, Mather and Younger disagreed.

"I think there are elements of the managed accounts space that remain fairly opaque," Bevan argued.

He said managed accounts could improve on transparency of investment holdings and fees. For example, it's difficult to find data comparing one managed account to another on returns and fees - whereas in managed funds it is simple to find this research from several providers.

The panel did agree that the range and access of managed accounts in terms of the spectrum of solutions, providers, styles and choice in platform, responsible entity, manager and consultants is broad and constantly evolving and growing.

"There are so many choices now, in fact it's a challenge keeping up with the number of new managed accounts options that are coming to market," Younger said.

Financial StandardBrent BevanBT Financial GroupChris MatherFortnum Private WealthMLC Asset ManagementNeil Younger
