APRA names new executive director

APRA has announced the appointment of a new executive director of its policy and advice division.

Renee Roberts will take on the role, after previously holding a range of senior leadership roles in the banking and insurance sectors.

Roberts will leave her position as chief operating officer at QBE, which she has held since June 2018.

Prior to that she was deputy chief executive and chief risk officer at the National Disability Insurance Agency and held a number of senior roles at the National Australia Bank on-and-off for over 25-years.

Roberts was also chief risk officer at the Bank of New Zealand and help non-executive director roles at Anglicare Victoria, Cash Services Australia and The each Foundation.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said he is pleased to welcome Roberts into her new role.

"Her background across a diverse range of roles in Australia and overseas, as well as her experience in risk management, strategy and governance, make her well qualified to lead the Policy and Advice Division, as well as contribute to APRA's functions and activities more broadly," Byres said.

"I'd also like to acknowledge and thank Heidi Richards for her significant contribution as acting Executive director during one of the busiest and most demanding periods APRA has experienced in many years.

Roberts is set to step into the role effective May 4 this year.