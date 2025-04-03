Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA hits ANZ with $1bn capital penalty

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 3 APR 2025   12:28PM

The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) has accepted a Court Enforceable Undertaking (CEU) from ANZ to address ongoing weaknesses in the bank's non-financial risk management practices and risk culture.

APRA also increased the capital add-on applied to ANZ from $750 million to $1 billion.

This is now the second time APRA has increased the capital penalty after first applying $500 million in 2019 and increasing it to $750 million last year.

APRA has had long-standing concerns over ANZ's non-financial risk management practices and risk culture. These include weaknesses in the bank's operational risk and compliance management and a reactive risk culture.

APRA said it has been taking measures, through reviews and engagements with ANZ, to supervise the bank's remediation of these weaknesses. However, the regulator said it has observed that the weaknesses remain present across the bank.

In August 2024, APRA announced several measures in response to the serious issues relating to employee conduct and non-financial risk management emerging in ANZ's Global Markets business.

In response, APRA required ANZ to commission an independent review to determine the root causes of the issues, whether they extend beyond the Global Markets business and if the bank's existing multi-year remediation program would be sufficient to address them.

APRA said that while the review noted some improvements in the culture, conduct and risk governance in the Global Markets business, it identified root causes that have contributed to the emergence and persistence of risk governance shortcomings.

APRA chair John Lonsdale said the regulator was not prepared to wait for the possibility of a serious prudential problem crystallising at ANZ before taking action.

"ANZ remains financially sound with robust levels of capital and liquidity, however problems with the bank's management of non-financial risks are persistent and prevalent across the bank," Lonsdale said.

"APRA has seen how long-standing non-financial risk management weaknesses have manifested in material prudential issues at some of ANZ's peer banks. We have observed some similar weaknesses at ANZ and require these to be addressed as a priority.

"ANZ has offered the CEU to APRA in response to the concerns I have raised directly with the ANZ board, including the chair. They have assured me that they are fully committed to the undertakings in the CEU and will provide strong stewardship to ensure a successful remediation program."

Under the terms of the CEU, ANZ has agreed to appoint an independent reviewer to complete a group-wide review of root causes and behavioural drivers of the persistent weaknesses.

Additionally, the bank will develop a comprehensive remediation plan to address the root causes and appoint an independent reviewer to provide assurance over the execution of the remediation plan, among other things.

"We are disappointed that we have not met APRA's expectations about how the bank manages non-financial risk and its non-financial risk culture. A strong non-financial risk regime is critical to protecting our bank and our customers," ANZ chair Paul O'Sullivan said.

"While APRA has recognised the bank has a significant agenda of non-financial risk work underway and has made some progress with improving our practices, we recognise we have more work to do to uplift our management of non-financial risk and to improve risk culture across the bank.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott added: "While the bank remains in a strong financial position with strong capital and liquidity levels, we know we have more work to do in the coming two to three years to boost our uplift of non-financial risk practices."

APRA said the $1 billion capital add-on will remain in place until ANZ has delivered the required remediation to the regulator's satisfaction.

Read more: ANZAPRAJohn LonsdalePaul O'SullivanShayne Elliott
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investors warned to sell hybrids before phase out
iExtend appoints chief operating officer
Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate
Qantas Super, ART merger official
Super fund consolidation to accelerate: Mercer
BUSSQ abandons appeal, concedes to licence conditions
Beware creep of cancel culture into super fund governance: Lawyer
Bain, CC Capital up Insignia bids
Super, insurance, and bank boards' 'poor practices' targeted by APRA
Aussie dividends underperform on global scale: Janus Henderson

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media