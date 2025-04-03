APRA hits ANZ with $1bn capital penalty

The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) has accepted a Court Enforceable Undertaking (CEU) from ANZ to address ongoing weaknesses in the bank's non-financial risk management practices and risk culture.

APRA also increased the capital add-on applied to ANZ from $750 million to $1 billion.

This is now the second time APRA has increased the capital penalty after first applying $500 million in 2019 and increasing it to $750 million last year.

APRA has had long-standing concerns over ANZ's non-financial risk management practices and risk culture. These include weaknesses in the bank's operational risk and compliance management and a reactive risk culture.

APRA said it has been taking measures, through reviews and engagements with ANZ, to supervise the bank's remediation of these weaknesses. However, the regulator said it has observed that the weaknesses remain present across the bank.

In August 2024, APRA announced several measures in response to the serious issues relating to employee conduct and non-financial risk management emerging in ANZ's Global Markets business.

In response, APRA required ANZ to commission an independent review to determine the root causes of the issues, whether they extend beyond the Global Markets business and if the bank's existing multi-year remediation program would be sufficient to address them.

APRA said that while the review noted some improvements in the culture, conduct and risk governance in the Global Markets business, it identified root causes that have contributed to the emergence and persistence of risk governance shortcomings.

APRA chair John Lonsdale said the regulator was not prepared to wait for the possibility of a serious prudential problem crystallising at ANZ before taking action.

"ANZ remains financially sound with robust levels of capital and liquidity, however problems with the bank's management of non-financial risks are persistent and prevalent across the bank," Lonsdale said.

"APRA has seen how long-standing non-financial risk management weaknesses have manifested in material prudential issues at some of ANZ's peer banks. We have observed some similar weaknesses at ANZ and require these to be addressed as a priority.

"ANZ has offered the CEU to APRA in response to the concerns I have raised directly with the ANZ board, including the chair. They have assured me that they are fully committed to the undertakings in the CEU and will provide strong stewardship to ensure a successful remediation program."

Under the terms of the CEU, ANZ has agreed to appoint an independent reviewer to complete a group-wide review of root causes and behavioural drivers of the persistent weaknesses.

Additionally, the bank will develop a comprehensive remediation plan to address the root causes and appoint an independent reviewer to provide assurance over the execution of the remediation plan, among other things.

"We are disappointed that we have not met APRA's expectations about how the bank manages non-financial risk and its non-financial risk culture. A strong non-financial risk regime is critical to protecting our bank and our customers," ANZ chair Paul O'Sullivan said.

"While APRA has recognised the bank has a significant agenda of non-financial risk work underway and has made some progress with improving our practices, we recognise we have more work to do to uplift our management of non-financial risk and to improve risk culture across the bank.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott added: "While the bank remains in a strong financial position with strong capital and liquidity levels, we know we have more work to do in the coming two to three years to boost our uplift of non-financial risk practices."

APRA said the $1 billion capital add-on will remain in place until ANZ has delivered the required remediation to the regulator's satisfaction.