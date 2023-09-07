APRA finds signs of step change in remuneration practices

APRA has found early signs of change in the remuneration practices of financial services entities in a review of how Prudential Standard CPS 511 has been applied.

In a letter to all APRA-regulated entities, the regulator said it was pleased with the steps taken to align risk management and remuneration practices, highlighting improved broad engagement. This progress was marked by the inclusion of risk factors in performance-based design and downward-adjustments processes.

Despite APRA's general approval of CPS 511 implementation efforts, the regulator pointed out shortcomings in financial services entities controls for third-party compensation conflicts and understanding of how non-financial measures will drive "desired behaviour" regarding risk outcomes and performance. It also cautioned the industry to consider improving the "insufficient rigour" in the processes that ensure remuneration consequences result from poor risk management outcomes.

APRA conducted a two-phased review from September 2021 to December 2022 to assess how financial services entities are preparing for the implementation of CPS 511. Though the review didn't assess compliance - since CPS 511 wasn't yet in effect.

In the first phase, APRA closely monitored the preparations of 15 entities, primarily significant financial institutions (SFIs), through detailed assessments and meetings with board remuneration committee (RemCo) Chairs. The second phase was a more "light-touch" survey of remaining SFIs.

In their evaluations, entities were asked to rate the magnitude of changes needed to fully implement CPS 511. Notably, about 80% of entities indicated that remuneration design required the most significant adjustments.

Conversely, over 60% found that their existing remuneration governance structures would need only minimal changes. Overall, nearly 70% of the surveyed entities rated the overall change required from implementation as moderate.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, APRA released a definitive remuneration prudential standard in August 2021. The standard heightened requirements on remuneration and accountability, aiming to create more balanced incentive structures, promote financial resilience, and support better outcomes for customers.