Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA finds signs of step change in remuneration practices

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 7 SEP 2023   12:38PM

APRA has found early signs of change in the remuneration practices of financial services entities in a review of how Prudential Standard CPS 511 has been applied.

In a letter to all APRA-regulated entities, the regulator said it was pleased with the steps taken to align risk management and remuneration practices, highlighting improved broad engagement. This progress was marked by the inclusion of risk factors in performance-based design and downward-adjustments processes.

Despite APRA's general approval of CPS 511 implementation efforts, the regulator pointed out shortcomings in financial services entities controls for third-party compensation conflicts and understanding of how non-financial measures will drive "desired behaviour" regarding risk outcomes and performance. It also cautioned the industry to consider improving the "insufficient rigour" in the processes that ensure remuneration consequences result from poor risk management outcomes.

APRA conducted a two-phased review from September 2021 to December 2022 to assess how financial services entities are preparing for the implementation of CPS 511. Though the review didn't assess compliance - since CPS 511 wasn't yet in effect.

In the first phase, APRA closely monitored the preparations of 15 entities, primarily significant financial institutions (SFIs), through detailed assessments and meetings with board remuneration committee (RemCo) Chairs. The second phase was a more "light-touch" survey of remaining SFIs.

In their evaluations, entities were asked to rate the magnitude of changes needed to fully implement CPS 511. Notably, about 80% of entities indicated that remuneration design required the most significant adjustments.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Conversely, over 60% found that their existing remuneration governance structures would need only minimal changes. Overall, nearly 70% of the surveyed entities rated the overall change required from implementation as moderate.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, APRA released a definitive remuneration prudential standard in August 2021. The standard heightened requirements on remuneration and accountability, aiming to create more balanced incentive structures, promote financial resilience, and support better outcomes for customers.

Read more: APRAPrudential StandardFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government passes FAR legislation
Most trustees pass Canva valuation test: APRA
Ninety-seven super products fail performance test
ART, AvSuper closer to merging
Super assets continue to climb: APRA
ASIC proposes five-year extension to DDO
APRA finalises framework for MySuper products
RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%
Saxo APAC asset management lead exits
Government consults on superannuation objective laws

Editor's Choice

Life Sherpa rolls out investment solution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Hybrid advice provider Life Sherpa is partnering with OpenInvest to offer a low-cost managed investment portfolio solution for clients with low balances.

APRA finds signs of step change in remuneration practices

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:38PM
APRA has found early signs of change in the remuneration practices of financial services entities in a review of how Prudential Standard CPS 511 has been applied.

Aware Super, Altis buy Crown Group site

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:12PM
Aware Super's real estate arm, in partnership with Altis Property Partners, has snapped up Crown's Mastery site for $121 million.

Cbus unveils new leadership team

KARREN VERGARA
Cbus has made a raft of leadership changes that include appointing a deputy chief investment officer and chief operating officer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
7

Consumer Finance Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.