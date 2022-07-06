Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Appian appoints head of Australia, Asia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JUL 2022   12:44PM

Appian Capital Advisory has announced the appointment of Peter Nicholson as a senior advisor, head of Australia and Asia.

Based in Perth, Nicholson will lead origination, transaction evaluation, due diligence and structuring. But, in addition to overseeing portfolio companies, he will execute portfolio investments and exits across Australia and Asia.

Prior to his position at Appian, Nicholson had a 13-year tenure as Resource Capital Funds managing director, Australia. He also has technical experience in mining production, planning and management, having worked at the Emily Ann Nickel Mine for LionOre Australia as an underground manager and with WMC Resources.

An Appian statement said that Nicholson's experience in mining private equity funds will help reaffirm and grow its presence in Australasia.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Appian founder and chief executive Michael W. Scherb commented: "It is fantastic that Peter has joined Appian, as we continue to attract the most skilful and knowledgeable advisors and employees to our firm."

"His decades-long experience based out of Perth, combined with technical expertise, will be incredibly valuable for our ambitious plans in Australia and Asia.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"With this appointment, we have yet again demonstrated our commitment to consolidating our position as a market leader in sectors of strategic importance to the business."

Nicholson added he is delighted to join Appian as the business builds on its strong foundations in Australia and Asia.

"Natural resources are a critical sector across the region, and I look forward to working with our team to showcase our unique business model and opportunities," Nicholson said.

Appian Capital Advisory is an investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

It has overseen more than 60 mine builds and over US$200 billion of mining sector transactions.

Read more: Appian Capital AdvisoryPeter NicholsonLionOre AustraliaMichael W. ScherbResource Capital FundsWMC Resources
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Chorus of self-interest in financial advice: SCA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Super Consumers Australia believes we should look to the UK for inspiration when it comes to providing access to conflict-free financial advice, saying lessons of the Royal Commission have been forgotten and "a chorus of self-interest has emerged".

Rest secures investment in historic tower

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:33PM
The finalised acquisition of a one-third stake in Sydney's Quay Quarter Tower is part of the super fund's ambitions to further diversity its investment portfolio.

MSCI launches emissions measuring tool

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:11PM
MSCI has launched Total Portfolio Footprinting, helping financial institutions measure carbon emissions across lending and investments as part of the transition to a net zero economy.

HMC Capital launches alternatives fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:34PM
The HMC Capital Partners Fund 1 is an Australian-domiciled unlisted wholesale fund, providing exposure to a portfolio of alternative assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.