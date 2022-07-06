Appian appoints head of Australia, Asia

Appian Capital Advisory has announced the appointment of Peter Nicholson as a senior advisor, head of Australia and Asia.

Based in Perth, Nicholson will lead origination, transaction evaluation, due diligence and structuring. But, in addition to overseeing portfolio companies, he will execute portfolio investments and exits across Australia and Asia.

Prior to his position at Appian, Nicholson had a 13-year tenure as Resource Capital Funds managing director, Australia. He also has technical experience in mining production, planning and management, having worked at the Emily Ann Nickel Mine for LionOre Australia as an underground manager and with WMC Resources.

An Appian statement said that Nicholson's experience in mining private equity funds will help reaffirm and grow its presence in Australasia.

Appian founder and chief executive Michael W. Scherb commented: "It is fantastic that Peter has joined Appian, as we continue to attract the most skilful and knowledgeable advisors and employees to our firm."

"His decades-long experience based out of Perth, combined with technical expertise, will be incredibly valuable for our ambitious plans in Australia and Asia.

"With this appointment, we have yet again demonstrated our commitment to consolidating our position as a market leader in sectors of strategic importance to the business."

Nicholson added he is delighted to join Appian as the business builds on its strong foundations in Australia and Asia.

"Natural resources are a critical sector across the region, and I look forward to working with our team to showcase our unique business model and opportunities," Nicholson said.

Appian Capital Advisory is an investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

It has overseen more than 60 mine builds and over US$200 billion of mining sector transactions.