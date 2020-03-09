NEWS
Executive Appointments
ANZ wealth exit sees hundreds of jobs go
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   11:18AM

The Financial Services Union has lashed out at ANZ for plans to cut 230 jobs from its private bank and financial advice businesses.

The FSU said that in a memo, ANZ told staff that it was committed to helping rebuild trust in the financial advice industry.

Patrick Clarke, who was head of wrap and self-managed superannuation at ANZ, is among those to have left in recent weeks.

The pensions and investments division of ANZ Wealth was sold to IOOF.

The FSU has accused ANZ of conducting "corporate leadership in a vacuum" and has linked the cuts to economic instability being felt from coronavirus and the recent bushfires.

"The risks to the Australian economy are real. That is why the Reserve Bank reduced interest rates to record lows earlier this week. ANZ is a tier one business; they should be leading the way in mapping out sensible reforms that demonstrate good corporate citizenry," FSU Australia national secretary Julia Angrisano said.

"Instead, [ANZ has instituted] large scale job cuts to boost their own profit at the expense of the broader economy is self-serving and short sighted."

She added that Australia "backed the banks" through the global financial crisis and that ANZ should be mindful of its broader responsibility to the community.

"ANZ actions this week will simply confirm for ordinary Australians that too much of corporate Australia is driven solely by greed," Angrisano said.

"Whoever in ANZ bank thinks cutting hundreds of jobs will rebuild trust ought to have their own new job - as an author of fiction."

