ANZ to pay $42m in insurance lawsuit

ANZ has agreed to pay $42 million to settle a class action regarding consumer credit insurance (CCI) products.

Slater and Gordon filed the class action in 2020 against ANZ, OnePath Life, OnePath General Insurance, and QBE Insurance.

A spokesperson from the law firm confirmed ANZ and its insurers will pay $42 million while QBE Insurance will pay $5 million.

The bank's contribution is covered by a provision held on 30 September 2022, and the settlement is without admission of liability and remains subject to court approval.

The class action followed claims consumers were sold credit insurance without consent when taking out credit cards and personal loans.

It was further alleged that ANZ caused customers to make payments because of a mistaken belief their policy was compulsory or provided value to them.

The action also alleged that ANZ engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct concerning the sale of the policies to customers, and engaged in unconscionable conduct concerning the sale and issue of the policies to customers by, among other things, selling or issuing policies with no or little value.

Finally, it stated that ANZ offered inappropriate personal advice to some customers who purchased the policies in a bank branch or over the telephone.

Slater and Gordon previously reached agreements with the Commonwealth Bank and Westpac over similar allegations, equaling a combined settlement total of $126 billion.

The three settlements, which are all subject to court approval, are expected to result in up to a million customers being eligible to receive compensation for the CCI they were sold.

The firm explained many customers were ineligible or unlikely to make a claim because they were already unemployed or had pre-existing health conditions or disabilities when they took out the insurance.

Slater and Gordon added some customers may have never provided their consent to purchase the policies, were not informed that the insurance was optional, and didn't know they would be charged for it.

"Taking on the big banks was never going to be easy but we are pleased that we have been able to resolve these group proceedings and that eligible customers will benefit," Slater and Gordon class actions senior associate Alex Blennerhassett said.

"Class actions are one way people can take on big corporations, including Australia's Big Four banks."

Slater and Gordon previously filed a class action against ANZ, OnePath Custodians and OnePath Life as part of its #GetYourSuperBack campaign in response to the revelations arising from the Royal Commission.