ANZ advisers launch advice boutique

Four former staff of ANZ's financial planning business have started a new advice firm in Melbourne.

Park Lane Advice Group in Melbourne's Cheltenham suburb is licensed via IOOF-owned Millennium 3 Financial Services.

It was founded by Evguenia Rutkowski, Jonathan Scukovic, Jason Bell and Peter Feddersen - all of whom worked for ANZ's financial advice business until recently.

The firm is currently working with about 89 new clients.

It is offering broad-ranging advice to clients of all profiles, including those in accumulation phase to retirement phase.

Rutkowski said the business sis looking to specialise in providing financial advice to clients who have been subject to a divorce or separation.

Evguenia Rutkowski worked at ANZ as a financial adviser for about five years and says she services over 150 clients.

She, Scukovic and Bell are directors and principles at the firm. Feddersen is a director and a lending specialist.

In May last year, ANZ decided to stop offering its Prime Access financial planning offering that was launched in 2003 and subject to a 2018 memorandum of understanding with ASIC.