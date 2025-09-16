Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Another industry body urges Division 296 reconsideration

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 16 SEP 2025   12:27PM

While the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) supports sensible reforms to make superannuation "more equitable", it - like many industry bodies - believes the taxing of unrealised capital gains and the lack of indexation can pose compliance challenges for affected taxpayers.

Division 296, which will impose 15% additional tax on super balances over the $3 million threshold once legislated, has made no progress since passing the lower house in October last year.

The IPA objects to the lack of a refund mechanism for negative earnings and optionality for funds to use established tax principles to calculate earnings on a member-by-member basis from the tax.

Commenting, IPA tax and super advisor Letty Chen said that the proposed methodology represents a significant departure from accepted tax orthodoxy and principle, and the government should amend the bill accordingly.

"A fundamental tenet of Australian tax law is that income and gains should only be taxed once they've been earned or realised," Chen said.

"This measure would tax unrealised gains, which will create serious cashflow issues for taxpayers, especially for small business owners and farmers who hold illiquid assets like real property in their self-managed super funds.

"There's a strong possibility a member could be cumulatively taxed on investments that ultimately make an overall loss, with no real recourse to recover any tax previously paid."

In response, the IPA urged the government to limit the tax to realised earnings and capital gains; implement transitional rules that allow affected taxpayers to restructure their affairs without penalty; and index the $3 million threshold annually to account for inflation and ensure the system remains fair and equitable over time.

Chen said the $3 million threshold will equal to a "fraction" of the retirement funds of those in their 20s and 30s today due to inflation.

"The threshold must be indexed. Superannuation is designed for long-term saving, and policy should reflect long-term impacts and provide certainty," Chen continued.

"Ultimately, reform of superannuation tax concessions must be considered holistically. Piecemeal measures such as the Division 296 tax introduce other inequities and greater complexity. Poorly considered changes will undermine confidence in superannuation."

Despite overwhelming pushback against the super tax, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) stands firmly behind the bill, claiming that it must proceed to strengthen "fairness" in the super sector.

"ASFA believes that the tax on earnings on assets above $3 million is a worthwhile pursuit, the bill and the shape that it's currently in, obviously has some hairs on it," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty previously said.

"I'm not as concerned about the taxation of unrealised capital gains as some other commentators are, I think we're all familiar with land tax, which is also a taxation system that is based on unrealised capital gains.

"Whether or not that means you need to pay the tax at the time, or whether there should be some reform done to that bill that would see a debt held over. Those are the sorts of issues I think an incoming government might want to tackle if they want to bring more equity to the tax incentives in superannuation."

Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:46PM
The former senior employee is suing the ASX and chief executive Helen Lofthouse with claims of a "toxic work environment" and that he was "deliberately bullied and marginalised".

Another industry body urges Division 296 reconsideration

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:27PM
While the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) supports sensible reforms to make superannuation "more equitable", it - like many industry bodies - believes the taxing of unrealised capital gains and the lack of indexation can pose compliance challenges for affected taxpayers.

DWS names APAC real estate business lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
DWS has appointed a new head for its Asia Pacific real estate business, who leads day-to-day operations from the Sydney office.

Insurers' approaches reinforcing mental health stigma: Life CCC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:02AM
The Life Insurance Code Compliance Committee (Life CCC) has found many insurers are still using blanket mental health exclusions despite being required to assess customers' individual circumstances.

