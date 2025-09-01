AMP lifts advisers' efficiency game with Grow

AMP North has launched a new investment menu, offering a plethora of features designed to deliver efficiencies, including cutting account fees, and the ability to mix and match investments from other menus.

The new North Grow allows advisers to simplify pricing, with no account fees and tiered administration fees, creating a cost-effective solution for clients.

Grow also offers family fee aggregation for multi-generational households on North, while allowing clients to mix their investments from the Select and Choice menus, with pricing blended accordingly.

Furthermore, there are curated portfolios that cater to a range of risk profiles, allowing advisers to focus on other essential services.

This comes as nine in 10 Australians remain unadvised amid a "widening affordability gap", with a disconnect between the need for advice and the delivered service, AMP said - and the launch of Grow is in response to adviser feedback for clients who have simpler investment needs.

Additionally, Grow aims to help more Australians receive the guidance they need while enabling advice practices to expand their reach and service more clients.

Addressing key pain points for advice practices, while the proportion of Australians seeking professional advice has remained stable over the past four years, a widening affordability gap and rising delivery costs continue to hinder most Australians from receiving financial advice, AMP noted.

Meanwhile, clients on the new investment menu can also access the MyNorth Lifetime solution, unique to North, which delivers retirement income for life at no additional cost.

Commenting, AMP general manager of managed portfolios and investments David Hutchison said the new offering can alleviate the challenge of efficiently meeting the needs of their clients.

"By offering a simplified pricing structure and unique managed portfolios, North Grow makes it easier for advisers to provide quality advice to clients who may have been previously under-served," Hutchison said.

"This initiative is an exciting step towards ensuring that more Australians have access to the financial guidance they need to achieve their investment goals - all without the traditional account fees.

"We recognise that amid the rising cost of living, many Australians aren't getting advice for the things that matter, despite the lasting impact and benefits of an ongoing advice relationship."

AMP general manager of product and pricing Gai Ferrington added: "North is committed to supporting advisers in their mission to provide quality advice to all Australians at every stage of their investment journey."

"The launch of North Grow is a testament to this commitment, offering a valuable new investment menu that helps advisers meet the diverse needs of their clients while maintaining the highest standards of service."