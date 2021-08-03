AMP hires in support of advisers, brokers

AMP Bank has appointed Paul Herbert as head of intermediary distribution and governance.

The appointment is aimed at bolstering distribution and governance support for AMP's brokers and financial advisers.

Herbert was previously head of lending distribution at MyState Bank, and prior to that, chief executive at The Rock Building Society.

He has also held roles at Westpac, RAMS and GE Money.

Herbert starts in the role today and will be based in Brisbane.

Herbert will be focused on driving continued mortgage growth, strengthening AMP Bank's service offering for brokers and advisers, and ensuring it continues to be easy to do business with AMP Bank, AMP said.

Michael Christofides - general manager, home lending at AMP Bank - welcomed Herbert to the role.

"Paul is a highly-regarded financial services leader with extensive experience in strategy development, sales management and people leadership," he said.

"We know service levels are a top priority for brokers and advisers, and Paul's appointment will be helping us continue to deliver best in class solutions and support."

Herbert added: "I look forward to building on AMP's strong track record, working closely with brokers and advisers. Human connection is critical to the way brokers support their clients, which is why I'll be placing a strong focus on culture and deepening relationships with our broker and adviser partners."

AMP added that it is hiring to strengthen its team in Victoria.