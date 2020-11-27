AMP Capital drops fees on listed property fund

AMP Capital has dropped the management fee its $126 million Listed Property Trusts Fund by 18 bps.

The fund, which invests in REITs and stocks of real estate related sectors, is dropping from 0.97% per year in management fees to 0.79% per year.

The fund has been running since December 1997 and has returned 6.81% per year which is 0.27% higher than the benchmark, for the platform class and after fees.

The year ending September has been better, with 8.61% outperformance to the S&P/ASX 200 A-REIT Accumulation Index.

AMP Capital's retail funds lineup has seen many changes this year.

Earlier his month, it shut a 19-year old sustainable share fund, after its portfolio managers Genevieve Murray and Emily Woodland announced their resignations in August.

It said has since started to rebuild the ESG team with a view of extending its focus beyond equities and to other asset classes.

It also pulled its four active ETFs from the ASX, after they gathered just $55 million in their four-year-long stint on the exchange.