Executive Appointments

AMP appoints new chief financial officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 NOV 2022   12:43PM

AMP has appointed Peter Fredricson as chief financial officer and member of the group executive committee, commencing his tenure on 9 January 2023.

Fredricson will be responsible for leading the financial and strategic activities of the organisation across financial control, statutory and regulatory reporting, performance reporting, tax, investor relations, treasury, M&A, strategic sourcing, and workplace experience.

Most recently, Fredricson was acting chief executive and chief financial officer of Oil Search Limited where he oversaw the merger with Santos. Prior to this, he was chief financial officer of APA Group.

Fredricson has 15 years' experience in financial services and investment banking with Merrill Lynch, Tower Corporation and Grant Samuel.

Fredricson will succeed current chief financial officer James Georgeson. Georgeson joined AMP in 2001 and has held senior finance positions across its Australian and New Zealand businesses.

On the departure, AMP said: "Over the last few years James' experience and deep knowledge of AMP has been instrumental in leading the group through a period of significant change."

"Over the last three years, he has helped lead and oversee the divestment of a number of businesses and has supported the transformation of AMP. With these divestment programmes now concluded, and the sales of the AMP Capital businesses progressing towards completion, Georgeson has decided it is the right time to explore new opportunities."

AMP chief executive Alexis George commented: "I am very pleased to have someone of Peter's calibre and experience joining the team at this critical point in our transformation. Peter will play a key role in helping accelerate our strategic growth plan."

"James leaves AMP with a strong finance team in place, which is well positioned to continue to support the delivery of our strategy. I wish James all the very best for the future and thank him for his substantial contribution to AMP."

