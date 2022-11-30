AMP appoints new chief financial officer

AMP appoints new chief financial officerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 30 NOV 2022 12:43PM
Read more: AMP, Peter Fredricson, James Georgeson, Alexis George, APA Group, Grant Samuel, Merrill Lynch, Santos, Tower Corporation
AMP has appointed Peter Fredricson as chief financial officer and member of the group executive committee, commencing his tenure on 9 January 2023.
Fredricson will be responsible for leading the financial and strategic activities of the organisation across financial control, statutory and regulatory reporting, performance reporting, tax, investor relations, treasury, M&A, strategic sourcing, and workplace experience.
Most recently, Fredricson was acting chief executive and chief financial officer of Oil Search Limited where he oversaw the merger with Santos. Prior to this, he was chief financial officer of APA Group.
Fredricson has 15 years' experience in financial services and investment banking with Merrill Lynch, Tower Corporation and Grant Samuel.
Fredricson will succeed current chief financial officer James Georgeson. Georgeson joined AMP in 2001 and has held senior finance positions across its Australian and New Zealand businesses.
On the departure, AMP said: "Over the last few years James' experience and deep knowledge of AMP has been instrumental in leading the group through a period of significant change."
"Over the last three years, he has helped lead and oversee the divestment of a number of businesses and has supported the transformation of AMP. With these divestment programmes now concluded, and the sales of the AMP Capital businesses progressing towards completion, Georgeson has decided it is the right time to explore new opportunities."
AMP chief executive Alexis George commented: "I am very pleased to have someone of Peter's calibre and experience joining the team at this critical point in our transformation. Peter will play a key role in helping accelerate our strategic growth plan."
"James leaves AMP with a strong finance team in place, which is well positioned to continue to support the delivery of our strategy. I wish James all the very best for the future and thank him for his substantial contribution to AMP."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup|
Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC|
Six local funds in world's top 100: Study|
AMP appoints new chief financial officer|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD