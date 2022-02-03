AllianceBernstein appoints global head of ETFs

AllianceBernstein has revealed plans for a global ETF business, appointing State Street Global Advisors' head of product to lead it.

Noel Archard will be responsible for bringing AB's "diverse set of investment capabilities to the active ETF marketplace," the firm said.

He will report to Onur Ezran, head of global client group.

Ezran said that establishing the firm's first-ever global head of ETFs and portfolio solutions role creates an opportunity for AB to generate an innovative and differentiated offering in a crowded space.

AB plans to bring its first set of active ETFs to market later this year in the US.

"Over the last decade, we have continuously evolved our investment platforms to better meet changing client investment goals; thoughtfully listening to their needs and providing the solutions they seek," Erzan said.

"As a proven industry leader with more than two decades of ETF and asset management executive experience, we are confident that Noel's leadership will be instrumental to the success of not only our ETF business, launching later this year, but also our broader portfolio solutions including next generation SMAs and model portfolios."

Commenting on his appointment, Archard said he is very proud to join a firm, "which has withstood various economic cycles, continuously delivering superior returns for a diverse set of investors, and across multiple asset classes".

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to bring such a significant asset manager to a broader range of investors through the launch of AB's ETF business, both here in the US, and ultimately, around the globe," Archard said.