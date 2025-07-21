AIA Australia welcomes new chief risk officer

Susan Looi has been appointed to the role, bringing more than 25 years' experience to the fold.

She was most recently at ANZ where she was general manager, enterprise risk for five years to December 2023. She initially joined ANZ in 2012, first at ANZ Wealth and then E*TRADE.

She's also previously worked at the Reinsurance Group of America and Zurich Insurance Group.

"I'm delighted to have Susan Looi join the AIA Australia family as our new chief risk officer. Susan plays a pivotal role in safeguarding our risks and empowers her teams to make a positive difference," AIA Australia chief executive Damien Mu said.

"With her valued knowledge and expertise, Susan will provide critical support and leadership, as we pursue our vision for Australia to be the healthiest and best protected nation in the world."

Meantime, Looi said she is thrilled to join an organisation with a vision that resonates deeply.

"Over the last few weeks, I've witnessed how AIA Australia is dedicated to helping Australians live healthier, longer, better lives. I'm looking forward to helping AIA Australia deliver on its commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of the nation," she said.