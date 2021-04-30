NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
AIA Australia partners with Your Wills
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 30 APR 2021   12:01PM

AIA Australia has joined forces with a digital estate planning and asset protection service Your Wills.

AIA customers can access the service later in the year, creating their Wills online in nine steps.

AIA Australia chief executive and managing director Damien Mu said working with Your Wills means that customers can look holistically at their protection needs, so that they can be prepared for their future,

which allows them to focus on enjoying the present.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"At AIA, we help people protect their greatest asset - themselves and their families - with

life and health insurance, and the flip side of that is ensuring they have a Will to take care of

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

everything after they are gone," Mu said.

Your Wills charges $89.95 for a basic package. AIA Vitality members will receive a discount as a result of the partnership.

Your Wills chief executive Aruna Wickremesinghe said AIA Australia currently insures millions of

Australians and the partnership with Your Wills bridges the gap between insurance, superannuation, Wills and Estate Planning for a comprehensive asset protection approach.

Wickremesinghe, who formerly worked at AMP, AustralianSuper, ING and OnePath, launched the startup in May 2020.

Read more: AIA AustraliaAIA VitalityAruna WickremesingheAustralianSuperDamien MuOnePath
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper hires from WTW
AustralianSuper subverts stapling logic
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
Rice Warner prepares to shut up shop
Defined benefit fund in SFT
Life industry to launch framework
Two Aussie CIOs on top 100 list
Vanguard Super appoints board
UniSuper tops MySuper league tables
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
Editor's Choice
Disability income faces reckoning
KARREN VERGARA
The former chief executive of TAL has slammed life insurers' ineptitude in managing disability income products, invoking the industry to come together and find a solution by the end of the year.
Hamilton Wealth Partners co-founder leaves
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne advice firm Hamilton Wealth Partners' co-founder and chief operating officer has left the business after eight years.
Advice group chief executive exits
KANIKA SOOD
The chief executive of an ASX-listed financial advice group is set to leave the company.
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The multi-family office Mutual Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer following the departure of Graeme Bibby.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.