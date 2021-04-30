AIA Australia partners with Your Wills

AIA Australia has joined forces with a digital estate planning and asset protection service Your Wills.

AIA customers can access the service later in the year, creating their Wills online in nine steps.

AIA Australia chief executive and managing director Damien Mu said working with Your Wills means that customers can look holistically at their protection needs, so that they can be prepared for their future,

which allows them to focus on enjoying the present.

"At AIA, we help people protect their greatest asset - themselves and their families - with

life and health insurance, and the flip side of that is ensuring they have a Will to take care of

everything after they are gone," Mu said.

Your Wills charges $89.95 for a basic package. AIA Vitality members will receive a discount as a result of the partnership.

Your Wills chief executive Aruna Wickremesinghe said AIA Australia currently insures millions of

Australians and the partnership with Your Wills bridges the gap between insurance, superannuation, Wills and Estate Planning for a comprehensive asset protection approach.

Wickremesinghe, who formerly worked at AMP, AustralianSuper, ING and OnePath, launched the startup in May 2020.