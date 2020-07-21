AIA Australia appoints behavioural economics lead

The life insurer has appointed a head of behavioural economics and design, hiring from Swiss Re.

Alison Mclean moved into the role on July 1 and is a part of the AIA Australia strategy team, which reports to AIA Australia's chief strategy officer Danny Shuttleworth.

In her most recent role, she headed behavioural research at Swiss Re.

At AIA Australia, Mclean's responsibilities will include applying behavioural science, data and design to develop customer-led propositions, the insurer said.

Mclean will also collaborate with behavioural science academics and thought and foster behavioural science knowledge within AIA Australia.

"AIA has long seen the value of behavioural economics as one of the key disciplines for understanding human behaviour and decision making. It is embedded in our market-leading AIA Vitality health and wellbeing program, which incentivises members to understand and improve their health over time," an AIA spokesperson said.

"Having seen the success within AIA Vitality, we want to ensure behavioural science is embedded across our organisation, enabling us to design and deliver solutions that work for real people."

AIA Australia is the life insurer for many superannuation funds including BT Super and HESTA.

Australian life insurers posted a net loss of $1.8 billion for the year ending March, taking a significant hit from the previous year's profits of $759 million, according to APRA statistics for March quarter.