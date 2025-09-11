AI adoption by investors 'grows rapidly': Research

Investors turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for investment advice is rising, according to new survey from Chartered Accountants ANZ (CA ANZ).

CA ANZ survey of 1000 Australian retail investors with more than $10,000 invested in the stock market showed almost half of the respondents use tools like ChatGPT or Co-Pilot to guide how they invest.

Ainslie van Onselen, CA ANZ chief executive, said AI is changing the landscape for retail investors.

Trust deficit, however, remains high with 43% of the investors saying they lacked confidence in the information produced, and 46% of respondents said they prefer to stick to tried and tested sources of information.

"We have seen adoption of AI grow rapidly for both personal and professional use, but it is interesting to see investors are using it to guide where their money goes," van Onselen said.

"The findings highlight the role of accountants as well as the urgency of adopting digital reporting technology in Australia."

In addition, the survey revealed younger investors aged 18-29 were more likely to use AI (78%), as well as male investors (15% of men compare to 9% of women).

Meantime, CA ANZ chief economist Richard Holden said despite global uncertainty, investors' confidence is buoyed by a strong domestic economy.

"Confidence in Australian capital markets and listed companies has risen significantly at a time of global uncertainty, along with confidence in auditors and financial statements," he said.

"For investors whose confidence has risen, this has been largely driven by the belief that the Australian economy will improve and that Australia will navigate the current global political landscape successfully.

A recent report by Chartered Accountants Worldwide (CAW) and Ipsos UK also revealed chartered accountants are rapidly adapting to AI and see their role evolve into 'Data Guardians'.

"The increasing use of AI tools in investment decision-making highlights the importance of having high-quality and reliable financial data for training these models, which support investors in making informed decisions," Holden said.