Financial Planning
Advisers closer to professionalisation: FASEA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 21 OCT 2021   12:22PM

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority said the advice industry is closer to reaching the professional status it is striving to achieve.

This is based on new figures FASEA has released to show that advisers are taking educational qualifications seriously.

More than half (56%) of advisers on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register have an approved or relevant degree. Another 50% of advisers with no degree have received recognition for prior learning.

Nearly all (99%) of practising advisers have completed their minimum 40-hour CPD requirements.

Since its establishment, FASEA boasted that it increased the number of approved current and historical courses from 57 in 2018 to 178 in 2021.

There were 590 new entrants to the industry who have commenced their Professional Year since January 2019; this saw enrolments grow from 47 to 334 as at September.

FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield commended financial advisers who have embraced raising industry standards and embarked on improving their education levels.

"The uplifting of financial adviser levels of education represents a key component of Parliament's vision to build a trusted, educated, and ethical financial advice profession. Advisers who have completed their education or embarked on their education pathway will play a significant role in helping promote a profession that consumers can have confidence in today and into the future," he said.

New entrants to the industry must complete a FASEA-approved degree which covers the core knowledge areas for financial advice, regardless of future advice specialisation. FASEA has approved 67 current bachelor's degrees or higher across 27 higher education providers.

Existing advisers with a bachelor or higher degree deemed as a FASEA-approved degree are required to complete a university level ethics course that incorporates the FASEA Code of Ethics by 1 January 2026 and no further study is required.

