Advice important for family conscious: Perpetual

Only 15% of Australians who say they care about their family the most have an active relationship with their financial adviser, according to a study by Perpetual.

Based on the research, Perpetual said it is clear that family is a priority for many Australians and protecting the home and ensuring financial security is a key component in financial decision-making.

Gary Lembit, senior manager of client insights and analytics at Perpetual said the more people care about their family, the more willing they are to contribute financially in order to protect them.

"We're seeing this translate to a deeper relationship with a financial adviser and a higher level of engagement on things like the will, a home loan or an investment portfolio," Lembit said.

"Family and the need to protect family is at the core of what drives financial behaviour. Family protectors are conscious of their spending; they're not splashing their money around."

"They're generally more careful with their money and will seek to live within their means."

The study also suggests those more family conscious want their children to find financial freedom.

"As much as these Australians whose priority is protecting their family are willing to help their family financially, they are also far more likely than other Australians to want their children to choose their own path in life and be financially independent," Lembit said.

Lembit said Australians with a financial adviser recognise more clearly the value of the expertise and in the current climate it is important to have difficult discussions about future goals.

"A time of crisis or uncertainty, like we're experiencing now, may trigger these types of discussions. But we shouldn't let circumstances force the conversation," Lembit said.

"It's important your loved ones understand your intentions and you work together to agree on the role you would like them to play in safeguarding your legacy."