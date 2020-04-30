NEWS
Executive Appointments
Advice chief leaves industry fund giant
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   12:45PM

The financial advice chief of a major industry superannuation fund has departed, as the fund's leadership shuffles.

UniSuper chief of financial advice John (Jack) McCartney left the $86 billion industry fund late last month, after more than six years at the helm of the fund's advice operations.

The industry fund confirmed McCartney's departure to Financial Standard, and said his decision to leave came after he decided to retire from full time executive responsibilities.

McCartney's departure comes amid several other changes to the fund's leadership.

In the interim, the fund has appointed advice regional manager Graham Eggins as acting chief of financial advice.

Eggins joins the fund's executive leadership alongside fellow acting c-suite executive Leigh Cleland.

Cleland, the fund's head of risk transformation, has been temporarily elevated to the vacant chief risk officer role which has yet to be permanently filled following the January departure of Ruby Yadav.

Yadav has since commenced in a new role as Mercer's chief risk and compliance officer.

UniSuper said that for the moment, it is more focused on the COVID-19 pandemic than on finding permanent replacements for McCartney and Yadav.

"UniSuper has put the selection process for these roles on hold while we focus on our COVID-19 response," UniSuper told Financial Standard.

Meanwhile, non-executive director Neville Kitchen has departed the fund after more than six years. Michelle Somerville also ended her long-term relationship with the fund, bringing to a close more than four years as a consultant to its audit, risk and compliance committee.

Somerville was replaced by former Deloitte partner Sarah Woodhouse, who joins the firm as a consultant alongside former CommInsure chief actuary Jennifer Lang. Lang has been appointed as a consultant to the fund's insurance committee.

The changes arrived amid a hectic period for the fund, which recently devalued its unlisted assets in response to market volatility stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also been battling disgruntled members, who are frustrated over its continued investment in fossil fuels.

