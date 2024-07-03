Advent International lands in Australia, names MD

Global private equity firm Advent International has set up shop in Australia, tapping the managing partner of Anchorage Capital to spearhead its growth ambitions.

Beau Dixon is leading Advent's efforts to firm up its footprint here, which already exists in India and China.

Dixon has been appointed managing director for Australia and New Zealand, having recently left his post at Anchorage, which lasted about seven years.

Dixon also sits on the board of GBST and David Jones. His experience includes working at KPMG Australia, Investec Investment Banking, and Ironbridge Capital. He was instrumental in Anchorage acquiring GBST in 2021 from FNZ Group.

Advent has $94 billion in assets under management, investing in companies that operate in sectors that include financial services, healthcare, industrial, retail, and technology.

Advent is already familiar with local businesses, having invested US$1.2 billion in fashion label Zimmerman last year.

In June, Advent and Aareal Bank entered into an agreement with TPG and CDPQ to acquire Aareon, a European provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the property industry.

It has also transacted in Transaction Services Group (now part of Xplor Technologies), and defence, aerospace, and technology companies Cobham and Ultra Electronics.

Advent managing partner Shweta Jalan said establishing a presence in Australia and New Zealand will support continued growth in the Asia Pacific region.

"As a global private equity firm with a strong investment track record, we apply both in-market and sector experience to unlock local opportunities at scale and build businesses," Jalan said.

Dixon said: "Advent has excellent global experience and sub-sector specialisation, which will add further depth and sophistication to the local market. Together, we will look to invest and build forward-looking businesses and drive sustainable growth."