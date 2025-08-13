Newspaper icon
Adamantem Capital buys IT provider from EQT

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 AUG 2025   12:37PM

EQT is selling Nexon Asia Pacific, acquired via its EQT Mid-Market Asia III fund in 2019, to Adamantem Capital.

The transaction fees were undisclosed, and it is pending customary conditions and approvals.

Founded in 2000, Nexon is a digital and IT services provider headquartered in Sydney, offering end-to-end solutions in security, cloud and digital solutions.

Since July 2019, Nexon has grown from 150 employees to over 600 and registered more than five-fold growth in sales revenue, EQT said.

The company is also serving more than 1000 mid-market and enterprise customers in Australia.

EQT Private Capital Australia partner and co-head of technology, Asia Frank Heckes said he is proud to see how much Nexon has grown over the past six years.

"Together, we've built on Nexon's strong foundations, driving innovation, expanding its service offering, and strengthening its market position," Heckes said.

"We are proud of what has been achieved and are confident that the company is well-positioned for continued success in its next chapter."

Nexon Asia Pacific founder and chief executive Barry Assaf added that EQT's support was crucial in scaling the business.

"With EQT's support, we've grown to become one of Australia's leading IT services platforms, scaling our team, broadening our customer base and significantly expanding our capabilities across cloud, security and digital solutions," Assaf said.

"EQT has been a true partner in helping us execute our growth strategy, including acquisitions that have strengthened our service offering and market reach.

"As we look to the future, we're excited to build on this momentum and continue our journey with Adamantem Capital, driving even greater impact for our customers across Australia."

