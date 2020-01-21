NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Aberdeen head of global equities to leave
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   12:29PM

Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed a new head of global equities as Stephen Docherty resigns for personal reasons.

Docherty will leave the firm at end of February.

ASI's deputy head of global equities Dominic Byrne, who has been with the firm for over 20 years, will take over the role.

ASI's international equities team has nine portfolio managers, with an average experience of 17 years.

Morningstar has retained its rating for the fund, whose Australian version has $90 million in assets under management. This includes both the analyst rating (bronze), and the ratings for people and process (positive).

"While Byrne's promotion brings additional people management and commercial development responsibilities, it's important to note he will not be assuming portfolio management duties for any of the long-term quality strategies, including the Aberdeen Standard International Equity strategy, mitigating potential concerns that the long-term quality investment approach will undergo material changes in the near term," Morningstar analyst Michael Malseed said in a note.

"Overall, this strategy continues to boast a highly experienced management team and vast analytical resources that help alleviate key-person risk."

"Moreover, the fact that Byrne will not be involved with portfolio management decisions here mitigates potential concerns that the investment approach will undergo changes."

The fund has returned 8.94% (annualised and in AUD), as compared to the category's 10.33% and the index's 11.13%.

Read more: Stephen DochertyAberdeen Standard InvestmentsASIMorningstarDominic ByrneMichael Malseed
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aberdeen Standard, HUB24 partner
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
Fixed income ETFs prosper despite low rates
Best performing global equities strategies
Aberdeen appoints head of Australian fixed income
Global manager hires IFM associate director
Active fixed income funds review fees
Morningstar now an ETF issuer
Sydney boutique heads for Chi-X
Aberdeen Standard adds to fixed income team
Editor's Choice
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:09PM
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3ZCRUy1S