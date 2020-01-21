Aberdeen head of global equities to leave

Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed a new head of global equities as Stephen Docherty resigns for personal reasons.

Docherty will leave the firm at end of February.

ASI's deputy head of global equities Dominic Byrne, who has been with the firm for over 20 years, will take over the role.

ASI's international equities team has nine portfolio managers, with an average experience of 17 years.

Morningstar has retained its rating for the fund, whose Australian version has $90 million in assets under management. This includes both the analyst rating (bronze), and the ratings for people and process (positive).

"While Byrne's promotion brings additional people management and commercial development responsibilities, it's important to note he will not be assuming portfolio management duties for any of the long-term quality strategies, including the Aberdeen Standard International Equity strategy, mitigating potential concerns that the long-term quality investment approach will undergo material changes in the near term," Morningstar analyst Michael Malseed said in a note.

"Overall, this strategy continues to boast a highly experienced management team and vast analytical resources that help alleviate key-person risk."

"Moreover, the fact that Byrne will not be involved with portfolio management decisions here mitigates potential concerns that the investment approach will undergo changes."

The fund has returned 8.94% (annualised and in AUD), as compared to the category's 10.33% and the index's 11.13%.