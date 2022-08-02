Yarra Capital appoints institutional, intermediary leads

Two promotions have seen the appointment of new heads of institutional and intermediary at Yarra Capital.

Nick Green has been promoted to lead institutional distribution. He is currently senior institutional client service representative.

Green has been with Yarra since its inception and was with its predecessor, Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Australia-focused investments business, for more than four as head of retail distribution. He also has experience in business development at Colonial First State.

Meanwhile, Rommel Hacopian has been promoted to head of intermediary, previously retail distribution manager.

Hacopian joined Yarra in 2020 from Challenger where he was general manager, key accounts and platforms. He was with Challenger for two decades, having joined in 2000 after three years in business development at Citi.

He also has experience as a financial adviser, having spent seven years as an authorised representative of Associated Planners Group.

In their new roles both Green and Hacopian will continue to report to managing director Edward Eason. They will oversee a distribution and client service team of 10.

Eason said both Green and Hacopian are "first class industry professionals with deep client relationships and strong leadership capabilities".

"With Nick and Rommel heading the firm's client team, supported by a large and growing team and capability set, we remain well placed to continue growing the business," Eason said.

"They will provide excellent leadership as we further expand Yarra Group's suite of domestic and international equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies."