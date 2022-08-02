Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Yarra Capital appoints institutional, intermediary leads

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 AUG 2022   11:12AM

Two promotions have seen the appointment of new heads of institutional and intermediary at Yarra Capital.

Nick Green has been promoted to lead institutional distribution. He is currently senior institutional client service representative.

Green has been with Yarra since its inception and was with its predecessor, Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Australia-focused investments business, for more than four as head of retail distribution. He also has experience in business development at Colonial First State.

Meanwhile, Rommel Hacopian has been promoted to head of intermediary, previously retail distribution manager.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Hacopian joined Yarra in 2020 from Challenger where he was general manager, key accounts and platforms. He was with Challenger for two decades, having joined in 2000 after three years in business development at Citi.

He also has experience as a financial adviser, having spent seven years as an authorised representative of Associated Planners Group.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

In their new roles both Green and Hacopian will continue to report to managing director Edward Eason. They will oversee a distribution and client service team of 10.

Eason said both Green and Hacopian are "first class industry professionals with deep client relationships and strong leadership capabilities".

"With Nick and Rommel heading the firm's client team, supported by a large and growing team and capability set, we remain well placed to continue growing the business," Eason said.

"They will provide excellent leadership as we further expand Yarra Group's suite of domestic and international equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies."

Read more: Yarra CapitalChallengerNick GreenRommel HacopianEdward EasonAssociated Planners GroupCitiColonial First StateGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementYarra Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ORAH Funds reaches milestone
BetaShares grows team amid increased demand
AXA IM Alts names head of client group
HESTA hires high profile economist
New chief investment officer at Colonial First State
First app for FirstWrap
Frank Casarotti gives his notice
GQG Partners adds to distribution team
Citi names new head of equity capital markets
Performance test comms criticised

Editor's Choice

Optimum Pensions, Generation Life launch lifetime annuity

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
Optimum Pensions and Generation Life partnered to launch an investment-linked lifetime annuity.

RBA lifts cash rate to 1.85%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has chosen to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85%, consequently, this is now a fourth consecutive monthly rate rise.

Growthpoint takes on Fortius Funds Management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Growthpoint Properties Australia has acquired 100% of the family-owned private real estate funds management business.

Mercer wins sovereign wealth fund mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Mercer is the recipient of a sovereign wealth fund's first implemented consulting mandate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.