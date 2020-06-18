Westpac sells legacy stake in Pendal

Westpac sold its 9.5% stake in Pendal Group after market close yesterday sweeping clean its stake, and will continue to withdraw from the $14 billion in assets that Pendal currently manages for it.

The block trade, which was handled by UBS last evening, was priced at $5.98 per share (a 4% discount to Wednesday's closing price of $6.23) for about 30.8 million shares totaling about $184 million.

Westpac started to sell down its stake in BT Investment Management (as it was called prior to the 2018 rebrand to Pendal Group) in 2007 with two other tranches selling in 2015 and 2017.

Westpac has also been slowly withdrawing assets managed by Pendal, while the latter also separates its operations from the bank. It will add abouttwo basis points to Westpac's common equity tier 1 capital.

Yesterday's sale rids Westpac of its final share in Pendal, and comes at a time when Westpac is also doing a strategic review of its BT Wealth operations.

"The success of the offer has delivered a good result for Westpac and is aligned with our strategy of simplifying our operations and focusing on banking in Australia and New Zealand," Westpac acting chief officer Gary Thursby said this morning.

Pendal currently manages about $14 billion for Westpac, as at March end.

Westpac said it will continue to withdraw funds managed by Pendal, with a $1 billion tranche expected later this calendar year and a second tranche of about $0.08 billion late next calendar year.

The strategic review of BT Wealth announced on May 4 may see further Pendal-managed funds withdrawn by Westpac but the bank said it is too early to assign certainty or a number to this.

"While this marks the end of an era of ownership in Pendal by Westpac, Pendal has continued to build on the strong foundations of the business since it was floated as BT Investment Management on the ASX in 2017," Pendal chair James Evans said.