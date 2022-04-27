Warakirri Asset Management strengthens retail focus

Warakirri Asset Management strengthens retail focusBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 27 APR 2022 12:48PM
Warakirri Asset Management has added to its retail sales team, recruiting from State Street Global Advisors.
Melanie Fairbairn is taking on the role of regional manager, responsible for Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania and focused on family offices, high-net-worths and the retail segment.
She joins from SSGA where she was a regional manager for the last two and a half years. Prior to that she was at Generation Life for more than four years and has also held roles with Iress and Colonial First State.
"We're delighted that Melanie has joined Warakirri as we continue to broaden our retail footprint," Warakirri head of distribution Stuart Devlin said.
"It's an exciting time of significant growth and development at Warakirri and her experience working with sophisticated advisers who are demanding differentiated, quality solutions will help deliver on our ambition to provide unique investment solutions into the retail market."
He added that he believes Warakirri provides a compelling offer to investors.
"As the exclusive retail distribution partner for Northcape Capital's Australian, global and emerging market equity strategies, the rapid growth in funds under management for the Flinders Investment Partners small companies strategy and with the growing demand for our diversified agricultural offerings, we believe Warakirri is uniquely positioned," he said.
