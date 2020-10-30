UniSuper revises fees for TTR members

The $83 billion superannuation fund has updated its fees for transition-to-retirement members invested in several options.
UniSuper has increased fees between 0.01% and 0.04% for some options after calculating actual costs incurred in FY19 and estimates for FY20.
The updated 1 October 2020 PDS shows costs for TTR members have either higher transaction costs or management fees for the following options: Sustainable Balanced 0.39%; Sustainable High Growth 0.46%; Australian Equity Income 0.44%; Global Environmental Opportunities 0.49%; and Diversified Credit Income 0.39%.
UniSuper wrote to members: "You will see a difference in the description and calculation of fees and costs for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2020.
"This is because our trustee has elected to opt into a revised fees and costs disclosure regime from 1 October 2020."
Under the Flexi Pension Balanced option for example, TTR members pay 0.40% per year but do not pay admin fees.
In October 2018, the fund reduced admin fees for members with lower balances. The $96 admin fees per year was replaced with a 2% p.a. admin fee capped at $8 per month.
"This change had the practical effect of reducing the administration fee applied to accounts with a balance less than $4800," UniSuper said at the time.
Rainmaker's August performance tables show UniSuper's balanced retirement default product delivered 8.6% p.a. over a three-year period, beating AustralianSuper's choice income product (8.2% p.a.) and government fund FES Super's smoothed option (8% p.a.).