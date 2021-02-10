NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
The trouble with best financial interests duty
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 FEB 2021   12:44PM

The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.

The fourth element of the proposed Your Future, Your Super reforms should be abandoned, according to superannuation industry experts who spoke in a webinar, New Draft Legislation, hosted by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

The insertion of the word 'financial' in 'best financial interest duty' appears to be unnecessary, according to Natalie Cambrell, principal solicitor at KQH Lawyers.

"Both the proposal to add the word 'financial' to the existing best interests covenant and the proposal to reverse the evidential burden of proof are not warranted," she said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

The best interest covenant derived from case law and there is already a financially focussed covenant for trustees that was introduced a few years ago, Cambrell said, adding that she does not see why this latest reform was necessary as it is essentially doubling up.

The panel and the broader industry, since the package of reforms was introduced in October 2020, concur that guidance and direction for part four was fairly light.

Christian Gergis, the head of policy at the Australian Institute of Company Directors, said the proposal needs better elucidation and the fact that it was introduced implies that trustees are not currently doing the right thing.

AI Group chief policy adviser Peter Burn agreed that the government's approach to protect member interests has been poorly conceived and designed.

It fails to clarify what is meant by acting in members' best interests (or best financial interest) and proposes an illogical and unprecedented power for regulators to prohibit actions that are in members' best financial interest, he said.

The new legislation will also focus on how trustees spend members' money - justifying what is essential and non-essential expenditure.

Scott Connolly, assistant secretary of the ACTU, said that there is a specific exclusion of dividend payments to parent companies from being required to comply with the newly worded best financial interest test - which is "hypocritical and unfair".

Read more: Natalie CambrellACTUAI GroupAustralian Institute of CompanyAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesChristian GergisKQH LawyersPeter BurnScott Connolly
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ERS a setback for young workers
Prioritise underperformance over stapling: AIST
AIST appoints two new executives
The real cost of a bad chief executive: AICD, ACSI
Nasdaq proposes diversity rules
Labor, unions, industry funds seethe
Former HESTA chair joins Assemble
AIST pokes holes in Your Super, Your Choice
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
Super industry cautious on more reform
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 08xzK38N