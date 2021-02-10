The trouble with best financial interests duty

The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.

The fourth element of the proposed Your Future, Your Super reforms should be abandoned, according to superannuation industry experts who spoke in a webinar, New Draft Legislation, hosted by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

The insertion of the word 'financial' in 'best financial interest duty' appears to be unnecessary, according to Natalie Cambrell, principal solicitor at KQH Lawyers.

"Both the proposal to add the word 'financial' to the existing best interests covenant and the proposal to reverse the evidential burden of proof are not warranted," she said.

The best interest covenant derived from case law and there is already a financially focussed covenant for trustees that was introduced a few years ago, Cambrell said, adding that she does not see why this latest reform was necessary as it is essentially doubling up.

The panel and the broader industry, since the package of reforms was introduced in October 2020, concur that guidance and direction for part four was fairly light.

Christian Gergis, the head of policy at the Australian Institute of Company Directors, said the proposal needs better elucidation and the fact that it was introduced implies that trustees are not currently doing the right thing.

AI Group chief policy adviser Peter Burn agreed that the government's approach to protect member interests has been poorly conceived and designed.

It fails to clarify what is meant by acting in members' best interests (or best financial interest) and proposes an illogical and unprecedented power for regulators to prohibit actions that are in members' best financial interest, he said.

The new legislation will also focus on how trustees spend members' money - justifying what is essential and non-essential expenditure.

Scott Connolly, assistant secretary of the ACTU, said that there is a specific exclusion of dividend payments to parent companies from being required to comply with the newly worded best financial interest test - which is "hypocritical and unfair".