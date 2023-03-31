Taskforce exposes rising dangers for retail investors

A Retail Market Conduct Task Force report, issued by IOSCO, has revealed a series of escalating threats to retail investors.

The findings will shape ASIC's strategic priorities concerning retail investor harm, focusing on crypto assets, sustainable finance, scams, and Australia's design and distribution (DDO) laws.

The report revealed a steady increase in retail investor participation in capital markets since 2020, driven by prolonged low-interest rates, rising inflation, technological advancements, and demographic shifts. Unforeseen disruptions, like the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical tensions, have further fuelled retail trading growth.

However, the taskforce raised concerns over the growing influence of social media on retail trading decisions, which leads to increased vulnerabilities around fraud risk.

The rising popularity of crypto-asset investments among retail investors magnifies the impact suitability issues, fraudulent platforms and scams. Traditional risks in securities markets, including counterparty risk, settlement risk, liquidity risk, and fraud and loss of investor funds, extend to the emerging crypto-asset and DeFi markets.

Additionally, the report highlighted an exacerbation of retail conduct vulnerabilities due to inappropriate online marketing and "finfluencer" activities.

Greenwashing also poses an increasing risk, eroding trust in sustainable finance products and leaving investors vulnerable to misleading claims and potential financial losses.

Meanwhile, the taskforce noted a surge in retail fraud and scams, as the digitalisation of financial services has made it easier for fraudsters to spread false communications and evade detection. Fraudsters now exploit traditional methods alongside novel forms of crypto-asset or technology-based fraud, targeting the retail segment through aggressive digital marketing and promotions.

Cross-border fraudulent activities continue to present ongoing challenges, with a lack of data on online transactions complicating regulatory action. In response, the report emphasised the need for improved disclosure, product design, and product intervention.

But currently, retail investors often struggle with disclosures due to technical language, lengthy and non-user-friendly formatting, and delivery methods.

"Scams, misconduct, and harmful practices targeting retail investors do not respect borders," ASIC chair Joe Longo commented.

"In our own domestic experience, we see persistent challenges around the supervision and enforcement of cross-border regulatory issues that cannot be tackled by domestic regulatory bodies alone."

"Regulators need effective resources, practices, tools, and techniques to promote consumer protection and market integrity," he added.

Regulatory recommendations

To better protect retail investors, the report tables a series of regulatory recommendations.

Regulators must enhance their digital presence and online strategy, including targeting fraudsters at the source of misconduct, monitoring and assessing online marketing and distribution trends to disrupt harmful channels, such as detrimental finfluencer activity. Issuing public alerts, warnings, and monitoring consumer sentiment, and engaging with online service providers for early prevention and disruption of misconduct are critical, the report said.

Regulators were also told to hone approaches to better identify and mitigate misconduct.

Regulators should enhance their internal capabilities or employ third-party vendors to streamline surveillance and supervision efforts. Developing technological tools, utilising advanced data analytics, and employing behavioural science to analyse retail behaviour can help facilitate earlier intervention and identification of bad actors, the report said.

Further, enhancing cross-border and domestic supervisory and enforcement cooperation frameworks, both bilaterally and multilaterally, is considered necessary. Facilitating greater cooperation and collaboration, minimising regulatory arbitrage, and working with other domestic and international agencies to address common issues of misconduct will promote early intervention and disruption of misconduct, the report said.

Regulators must address retail investor harm stemming from crypto-assets, like employing intervention powers to address cross-border crypto-asset fraud and theft to retail investors, the report continued.

Lastly, implementing new regulatory approaches against retail misconduct is crucial, the report said.

The report called for regulators to establish rules related to marketing high-risk products and to create consumer helplines, and anti-scam campaigns. It also advocated for the use of tools to better identify firms' compliance with climate disclosure standards and to better detect greenwashing activities.