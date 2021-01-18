QBE takes final hit in FCA test case

QBE has lost its final effort to overturn the UK Supreme Court decision against it in relation to policy wording issues, losing its appeal bid in the High Court.

The test case was launched by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to resolve legal issues concerning the interpretation of common business interruption policy wordings, in relation to whether they respond to COVID-19 and related government mandated lockdowns.

The High Court agreed with the Supreme Court, ruling against the insurer, and setting a new precedent for how all insurers will need to respond to in a similar scenario.

"Many policyholders whose businesses were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic suffered significant losses, resulting in large numbers of claims under business interruption (BI) policies," the FCA said.

"Most SME policies are focused on property damage and only have basic cover for BI as a consequence of property damage. But some policies also cover for BI from other causes, in particular infectious or notifiable diseases...

"In some cases, insurers have accepted liability under these policies. In other cases, insurers have disputed liability while policyholders considered that it existed, leading to widespread concern about the lack of clarity and certainty."

The FCA said its aim in bringing the test case was to urgently clarify key issues of contractual uncertainty for as many policyholders and insurers as possible.

QBE said that while the gross cost of the UK insurance business interruption claims will increase because of the ruling, the net cost remains unchanged at around $70 million.

Additionally, QBE said given an already material gross Australian business interruption claims provision, the company has had to substantially increase its risk margin and reinsurance protection.

"Following the risk margin strengthening, the groups total ultimate COVID-19 allowance is now $785 million including total risk margins of $300 million, with FY20 COVID-19 related costs now expected to be $655 million," QBE said.